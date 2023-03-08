Bastard!! anime returns with 2nd season: Fans can expect an action-packed plot

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- Requiem of Hell Arc, the second season of the popular anime based on Kazushi Hagiwara's action manga, is set to premiere on Netflix worldwide in 2023. The official website has announced that Daisuke Hirakawa will join the cast as Ran Di Rhodes Stein Neubauten, a Sorcerer Shogun swordsman with a mercenary background. The upcoming season will see the return of the original staff.

Hagiwara's Bastard!! manga, first serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1988, has had an irregular publication history. The series has been published in Ultra Jump since 2001, and the 27th volume was released in 2012. Over 30 million copies of the manga have been sold worldwide. The manga inspired a six-episode original video anime (OVA) released in 1992-1993.

The first season of Bastard!!

The first season of the anime, consisting of the first 13 episodes, debuted on Netflix worldwide in June 2022. The second part featuring episodes 14-24 was released on Netflix on September 15. The anime's storyline follows the manga's dark fantasy setting, with an action-packed plot centred on the character of Dark Schneider, a powerful wizard who awakens from a 15-year-long slumber.

The star-studded cast of the second season of Bastard!!

The second season of the anime promises to be equally thrilling, with a star-studded cast including Takuma Terashima as Joshua Berahia, Sho Hayami as Nils John Mifune, Junichi Suwabe as Yngwei von Mattström, Koji Yusa as Zion Sol Vanderverg, Jun Fukuyama as Macalpine Toni Strauss, Ryūichi Kijima as Schen Karr, Asami Seto as Shella E. Lee, Taito Ban as Vai Staebe, Jun Kasama as Jorg Fishes, Minoru Hirota as Ba Thory, and Daisuke Hirakawa as Ran Di Rhodes Stein Neubauten.

The new season, Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- Requiem of Hell Arc, promises to be an action-packed treat for fans of the manga and the anime. The storyline will follow the original manga's arc of the same name, with Dark Schneider and his team facing off against powerful enemies, including the Sorcerer Shogun swordsman Ran Di Rhodes Stein Neubauten, played by Daisuke Hirakawa.

