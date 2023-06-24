Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King reigns supreme in Japan but fails to impress the US fanbase

The highly anticipated return of Asta and his magical comrades in "Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King" has captured the hearts of fans in Japan. Despite the tremendous success of the film in Japan, surpassing even Chris Hemsworth's "Extraction 2," Asta's glorious comeback has failed to leave a significant impact on Netflix's popularity charts in the Western market, where anime is gaining traction.

In Japan, "Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King" has not only dominated the number one spot but has also amassed an impressive six million views. As a major contender in the shonen anime genre, fans eagerly anticipate news regarding the series' revival on television screens. With the manga embarking on its final saga, enthusiasts are eager to witness the adaptation of crucial battles and pivotal events in the anime format.

For those who haven't had the chance to experience Asta's latest adventure, Netflix has provided an official description of "Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King." The synopsis reads, "As Asta continues his journey to become the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, once feared as evil and sealed away, returns alongside three former Wizard Kings. Revived with the Imperial Sword, their mission is to destroy the Clover Kingdom. The boy who aspires to become the Wizard King must face off against the previous Wizard Kings in an intense battle involving all the magic knights."

While the film has soared to great heights in Japan, its reception on Netflix worldwide tells a different story. Currently, "Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King" is not ranked within the top ten on the streaming platform, with "Extraction 2" reigning supreme. Despite the growing popularity of anime in the West, Asta's journey has yet to capture the attention of Netflix viewers as it has in Japan.

