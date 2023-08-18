Blue Spring Ride's live-action trailer teases romance rollercoaster

Love is in the air for anime fans as, Blue Spring Ride, is making its way to the small screen in an exciting live-action adaptation. The highly-anticipated trailer for the TV series has just been released, giving fans a glimpse into the heartwarming story of Futaba and Kou.

A sneak peek into Blue Spring Ride: The live-action drama

Beloved anime 'Blue Spring Ride' transforms to live-action TV, trailer released, showcasing heartwarming romance of Futaba & Kou.(Blue Spring Ride)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer for Blue Spring Ride, also known as Ao Haru Ride, is here to tease the romantic rollercoaster that awaits. Natsuki Deguchi takes on the role of the charming Futaba, while Kaito Sakurai steps in as Kou Mabuchi. The chemistry between these two lead characters is undeniable as they bring this beloved romance to life on screen.

From page to small-screen: The journey of Blue Spring Ride

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Originally created as a manga by Sakisaka in 2011, Blue Spring Ride quickly captured the hearts of readers. Its popularity soared, making it one of the best-selling manga titles in 2014. Following an equally successful anime adaptation, a live-action film brought the story to the big screen. And now, the love story returns with a TV series.

Also Read | Top romance anime of the Summer 2023 season to satisfy all hopeless romantics!

What is Ao Haru Ride about?

For those unfamiliar with Ao Haru Ride, get ready to immerse yourself in a heartwarming tale. The story follows Futaba, a high school student who once felt out of place due to her striking beauty. Attempting to blend in, she alters her appearance, but fate has other plans. When Kou Tanaka reenters her life after moving away during middle school, their complex relationship takes center stage. A captivating chemistry blossoms as they navigate the trials of high school and young love.

Ao Haru Ride live-adaptation release date

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Blue Spring Ride is set to make its debut in Japan this September on WOWOW. While fans eagerly anticipate the U.S. premiere, you can catch the anime adaptation on streaming platforms like Hulu and Crunchyroll.