Bocchi the Rock Movie - Release date, trailer, what to expect and more

Get ready, Bocchi the Rock fans! Your favourite introverted and guitar-strumming protagonist, Hitori Gotoh, is making a triumphant return next year in a big way with not one but two compilation movies. As we eagerly anticipate the release of these movies, let's dive into what you can expect and when you can catch this musical extravaganza.

Bocchi the Rock returns with two compilation movies in 2024.(X/BTR_anime)

Bocchi the Rock, an anime series that took fans by storm last Fall, is gracing our screens once more with a two-part movie project. These movies will revisit and relive the biggest moments from the TV anime's first season, giving fans an opportunity to relish the magic all over again.

The first half of this epic rock journey is set to hit the screens in Spring 2024, and the excitement doesn't end there, as the second half is scheduled for a Summer 2024 release. This thrilling two-part adventure will surely leave fans craving more.

As if that's not enough to stir your anticipation, the return of the original cast and staff from the TV anime promises to deliver the same magic and authenticity that made the series a standout. So you can rest assured that Hitori Gotoh's introverted charm and her quest to shine on stage will be just as compelling in the movies.

But the excitement doesn't end there. To prepare you for the cinematic experience, a brand new teaser trailer and poster have been unveiled. The teaser offers a tantalizing glimpse into the upcoming movie's rock-infused journey, while the poster encapsulates the essence of Bocchi the Rock in a single image.

For those who are yet to embark on Bocchi's musical journey, the series can be found streaming on Crunchyroll. It introduces us to Hitori Gotoh, who, despite her introverted nature, finds solace in playing the guitar. As the series narrates, "Hitori Gotoh, 'Bocchi-chan,' is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she'd always start her conversations with 'Ah...'" Her quest to form a band and make friends is what propels this heartwarming and inspiring tale.

