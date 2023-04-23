Boruto Manga goes on hiatus, but the chapter 80 promo leaves fans hungry for more!

While the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga takes a break, fans can celebrate the final chapter before the hiatus with a special promo. Boruto Chapter 80 marks a significant moment in the series and the release of this exciting preview adds to the anticipation of what's to come when the manga returns this Fall. With the promise of a time skip on the horizon, fans are eagerly speculating about what's next for Naruto and his friends.

While the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga takes a break, fans can celebrate the final chapter before the hiatus with a special promo.(Studio Pierrot)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wanted: Boruto! The shocking revelation has fans wondering what's next

The final chapter before the break, Boruto 80, has left fans with a lot to ponder. The reveal that Boruto is now a wanted criminal, accused of killing Naruto and on the run from the Hidden Leaf Village, is sure to have major repercussions for the story going forward. It's a dramatic turn of events that has fans wondering how Boruto will survive and whether he'll be able to clear his name.

Boruto's not giving up: Fans speculate on what changes the hiatus will bring

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But Boruto isn't one to give up easily, and the hiatus promises to give him plenty of time to train and prepare for what's to come. With Kawaki and Code on the loose and Boruto still struggling to free himself from Momoshiki's control, the time skip is sure to bring major changes to the story. Fans are eagerly anticipating what these changes will be, and what new challenges Naruto and his friends will face.

The special promo released to celebrate Boruto 80 only adds to the excitement. With stunning artwork and hints of what's to come, the promo promises an epic new chapter for the Boruto story. Fans can't wait to see what happens next, and the four-month hiatus will only make the anticipation grow stronger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations may be taking a break, but the hype for what's to come is only growing. With the promise of a time skip and major changes to the story, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the manga later this Fall. The hiatus may be a bittersweet moment for fans, but it's clear that exciting things are on the horizon for Boruto and his friends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON