Boruto vs Naruto: 6 reasons why fans are unhappy with the sequel

When Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was announced, fans were excited but also apprehensive about how it would compare to the original Naruto series. After all, sequels rarely live up to the original, and there was a lot of pressure on the new series to fill the void left by Naruto's conclusion. While the manga was initially well-received, the anime adaptation has been criticized by many fans. In this article, we will discuss six reasons why the series is not received well by fans.

Neglecting the Classics - The Underutilization of Classic Naruto Characters

Many strong individuals, like Temari and Rock Lee, who still had the potential for development, were sidelined in favour of the new generation of ninjas. (Viz media)

One of the biggest letdowns for fans of the original Naruto series is the underutilization of classic fan-favourite characters in Boruto. Many strong individuals, like Temari and Rock Lee, who still had the potential for development, were sidelined in favour of the new generation of ninjas. This is a disrespectful move to the original characters and a major reason why fans are unhappy with the show.

Haste Makes Waste - The Rushed Plot of Boruto

Boruto is a series that feels rushed and lacks depth in storytelling. (Viz media)

Boruto is a series that feels rushed and lacks depth in storytelling. The anime feels like it was made to cash in on the success of Naruto, rather than being a well-thought-out continuation of the story. The show's pacing is obvious even to casual viewers, and this has led to a lack of depth in the storytelling.

The Inconsistent Power Levels in Boruto

Inconsistency in power levels is a recurring issue in Boruto. (Viz media)

Inconsistency in power levels is a recurring issue in Boruto. When a character is described as having the strength of a god, viewers expect them to be nearly invincible. However, the show never explains why or how a villain is defeated, leading to frustration among fans.

Character Handling - Poor Treatment of New Characters

Even characters like Iwabee, who showed early promise, have been poorly handled, leaving fans feeling unsatisfied. (Viz media)

With the introduction of many new characters, it is essential to handle them with care. However, the show has failed to do so, with many characters suffering due to a lack of proper screen time. Even characters like Iwabee, who showed early promise, have been poorly handled, leaving fans feeling unsatisfied.

Animation Inconsistency - Uneven Animation Quality in Boruto

While the animation in Boruto is generally good, there have been several episodes where the quality has been noticeably lower. (Viz media)

While the animation in Boruto is generally good, there have been several episodes where the quality has been noticeably lower. This inconsistency has given the show a bad reputation among fans, who expect a certain level of quality from their favourite anime.

Too Much Tech, Less Chakra - The Focus on Technology Over Chakra Power System

One of the key strengths of Naruto was its use of a mystical and intriguing power system. (Viz media)

One of the key strengths of Naruto was its use of a mystical and intriguing power system. While the world has progressed and technology has advanced, the excessive use of technology in Boruto takes away from the franchise's mystical aspect. This shift in focus has disappointed fans who loved the original series for its unique and interesting power system.

From rushed plotting to inconsistent animation and character handling, the series has provided fans with several legitimate reasons to be unhappy with it. However, there's still hope that the show can redeem itself and live up to the expectations of its fans. The Boruto series has to learn from its shortcomings, and prioritize developing the characters from the original series, while not completely sidelining the new generation. Hopefully, the show will improve and provide fans with the satisfying conclusion they deserve.