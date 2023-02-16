Spoilers ahead: Anime's most mind-blowing plot twists that no one saw coming

Plot twists are a powerful tool in storytelling, and when it comes to anime, the unexpected twists and turns are a hallmark of the medium, keeping viewers hooked and guessing until the very end. As author Shannon L. Alder once said, the best stories are the ones with unexpected twists that surprise even the writer. From dramatic character reveals to jaw-dropping plot developments, anime has a way of keeping its viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end.

These twists are the ones that caught viewers off guard, making them gasp in disbelief and turning them into dedicated fans. Every twist takes the narrative in a new and exciting direction, making each episode an exhilarating and unpredictable experience. Here are seven of the most brilliant plot twists in anime that completely blindsided viewers:

Code Geass - Lelouch's plan

In the final episode of Code Geass, Lelouch appears to be shot and killed by one of his former allies. However, in a stunning twist, it's revealed that Lelouch had orchestrated his own death as part of a larger plan to unite the world and bring about peace.

Madoka Magica - The true nature of Kyubey

Madoka Magica initially appears to be a lighthearted magical girl anime, but it quickly takes a dark turn when the true nature of Kyubey, the creatures that grant magical powers, is revealed. Kyubey is not a cute and innocent creature, but rather a manipulative being that uses the emotions and desires of young girls for its own purposes.

Death Note - L's Death

Death Note is a popular psychological thriller anime that kept viewers on the edge of their seats with its complex storyline. L, the world's greatest detective, is tasked with catching Light Yagami, a high school student who has obtained a powerful notebook that can kill anyone whose name is written in it. After several intense battles between the two, L is ultimately defeated by Light, leaving viewers in shock.

Attack on Titan - The true nature of the Titans

Throughout the series, it's assumed that the Titans are mindless monsters with no purpose other than to kill and eat humans. However, in a stunning twist, it's revealed that the Titans are actually humans who have been transformed, throwing the entire premise of the series into question.

One Piece - Ace's Death

After several seasons of character development, Ace, Luffy's older brother, is killed by Admiral Akainu in a shocking turn of events. This twist brought a new level of emotional depth to the series and left fans devastated.

Steins;Gate - The true identity of Suzuha

In a surprising twist, it's revealed that Suzuha, one of the main characters and a time traveller from the future, is actually the daughter of one of the other characters, completely changing the dynamic of the group and adding a new layer of complexity to their relationships.

Fullmetal Alchemist - The true identity of Father

Fullmetal Alchemist is a popular series that explores the consequences of alchemy, a form of magic that allows practitioners to manipulate matter. The main villain of the series, known only as "Father," is a mysterious figure with god-like powers. In a shocking twist, it's revealed that Father is actually a creation of the series' protagonists, the result of a failed experiment in human transmutation. The reveal of Father's true identity completely changes the way viewers see the character and adds a new layer of depth to the series.