Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 1: Exact release time, where to watch and all preview videos!

Bungo Stray Dogs is back with another season! Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 was released in the Spring 2023 season and now, the Armed Detective Agency has returned with more mysteries in store.

The key visual released for the Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 showcases the chaotic artwork that fans have come to love. Atsushi Nakajima can be seen in the centre of the image, along with Akutagawa Ryunosuke.(Twitter/bungosd_anime)

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 1 will premiere tomorrow, July 12.

Date Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 1 Exact Release Times JST PT CT ET EST IST July 12, 2023 11:00 pm 7:30 am 9:30 am 10:30 am 4:30 pm 8:00 pm

Where to Watch

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 will air in Japanon WOWOW, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV and BS11. International fans can enjoy the episode on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Netflix in selected regions.The previous seasons (Seasons 1-4) are available on Crunchyroll, Prime and Netflix.

What to Expect

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 is expected to pick up from the end of Season 4 where fans were left with a cliffhanger. The Armed Detective Agency is trying to clear its name after being framed by The Decay of the Angels. Meanwhile, the Decay of the Angels is trying to end the world as Gogol is still alive and prepared to wreak havoc.

Season 5 will complete theSky Casino arc and then move on to theKamui Revelation arc. Fans are expecting an introduction of the mastermind behind the entire scheme.

About the Anime

Bungo Stray Dogs is a seinen manga series written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Karukawa. The manga was serialised by Kadokawa Shoten in theirYoung Ace magazine in December 2012. The North American release of the series is handled by Yen Press. The franchise also includes spin-off mangas and light novels.

The anime adaptation of the series is produced by Studio Bones. The first two seasons premiered in 2016 followed by the third in 2019. The fourth season premiered this year from January to March. A spin-off manga was adapted into Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! and features the chibi versions of Bungo Stray Dogs characters.