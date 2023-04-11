Can't sleep? Watch Insomniacs After School - Best romance anime of Spring 2023

Insomniacs After School is a romantic anime series that follows the story of two teenagers, Ganta and Isaki, who are suffering from insomnia. Ganta is grumpy and unpopular with his classmates, while Isaki was once a sickly child and is afraid of returning to that state. The two find kinship in each other and bond over their mutual inability to sleep, eventually discovering an abandoned astronomy observatory that they use as their own private nap room. The first episode sets up the basic setting for the series without establishing a clear status quo, leaving viewers uncertain about where the story will go from here.

Insomniacs After School is a romantic anime series that follows the story of two teenagers, Ganta and Isaki, who are suffering from insomnia.(Lidenfilms)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Emotional and well-written: Insomniacs After School anime's premiere shines!

Despite this uncertainty, the premiere is well-written and emotionally well-realized. The characters are likeable and relatable, with Ganta and Isaki both suffering from insomnia in different ways. The show does a good job of conveying their discomfort without resorting to melodrama, and the two protagonists work well together as friends (and possibly more). (Also Read: Why My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is a romance anime you can't miss.

Take a stroll with the adorable Nightly Fun Society in Insomniacs After School anime's first episode!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A standout moment in the series opener unfolds as Ganta and Isaki embark on an extensive stroll, as the only two members of their self-proclaimed Nightly Fun Society. The scene exudes an air of charm and affection, capturing the exhilarating sensation of slipping out with an adorable companion to delve into the world's innermost secrets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Insomniacs After School is a well-executed, cheesy high school romance story that will appeal to viewers who can relate to the protagonists' struggles with insomnia. The series may lack conflict, but its chill, low-stakes vibes are enough to carry it through to the end. The writing is good enough to get the message across without relying too heavily on melodrama or cliché. Viewers who are looking for a heartfelt, relatable romantic story will likely enjoy Insomniacs After School.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON