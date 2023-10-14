Crunchyroll snags exclusive rights to Kaiju No. 8 anime, premiering Spring 2024.

In a monumental announcement at New York Comic-Con, the creators of the much-awaited anime adaptation, Kaiju No. 8, revealed that the series will hit screens in the spring of 2024, exclusively on Crunchyroll. This news has sent ripples of excitement through the anime community, marking a significant milestone for fans of the acclaimed manga.

What is Kaiju No. 8 anime about?

The manga, created by Naoya Matsumoto, introduces readers to a world besieged by colossal creatures known as Kaiju. The story centres around Kafka Hibino, who dreams of enlisting in the Japan Defense Force to combat these menacing monsters. However, life takes him down a different path, and he ends up working at Monster Sweeper, Inc., a company cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles. But fate takes an unexpected turn when Kafka's childhood friend, Mina Ashiro, now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division, re-enters his life. The encounter reignites Kafka's dormant ambition, setting the stage for an epic tale of bravery and friendship.

Naoya Matsumoto, the creator of Kaiju No. 8, shared his heartfelt message with fans, saying, "It's a story about someone struggling in a harsh world without ever giving up, in the hopes of leading people into an even slightly brighter future... Next year when Kaiju No. 8 begins to air in America and worldwide, I'll be looking forward to seeing your reactions."

Crunchyroll secures exclusive rights to stream Kaiju No. 8

Crunchyroll has secured exclusive rights to simulcast Kaiju No. 8, allowing fans to experience the thrill of this eagerly anticipated series in both English subbed and dubbed versions. This announcement follows Crunchyroll's recent acquisitions of other highly anticipated anime titles, solidifying its position as a go-to platform for anime enthusiasts.

The anime adaptation, produced by renowned studios Production I.G and Studio Khara, promises viewers an immersive experience. The trailer, featuring impressive animation and captivating storytelling, has already generated buzz among fans. As the premiere date approaches, the anime community eagerly awaits further updates, including the unveiling of the main staff and cast members.

