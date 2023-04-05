Date a Live is back with a bang! Fifth season to return with GEEKTOYS animating

The highly anticipated fifth season of the popular anime series, Date a Live, is set to return with GEEKTOYS animating once again. The announcement was made during the 10th-anniversary stream for the anime, which left fans thrilled and eagerly waiting for more.

The story of Date a Live: A high school boy's mission to save the world

In Date a Live, the fate of humanity rests on the shoulders of an ordinary high school boy, Shido. His world is turned upside down when he encounters a mysterious girl at the epicentre of a catastrophic space quake. But little does he know, this girl is no ordinary human, but a Spirit, one of the mystical creatures responsible for the disaster. With the help of his sister Kotori, who is a commander in the anti-Spirit organization Ratatoskr, Shido is given the daunting task of sealing the Spirits to put an end to the destruction they cause. However, it's not going to be easy.

To seal a Spirit, Shido must make her fall in love with him. This means he must navigate complex romantic relationships and overcome various obstacles to save the world. Will he be able to rise to the challenge and become the hero humanity needs, or will he fail in his quest? The Date a Live franchise has captivated audiences around the world with its unique blend of romance, action, and fantasy, and fans are eagerly anticipating the fifth season to see what challenges await Shido and his friends next.

A look back at the history of Date a Live anime adaptations

The anime, which is based on Koshi Tachibana's Date a Live light novel series, has been well-received by fans and critics alike. The first TV anime adaptation was produced by AIC Plus+ and aired in 2013, followed by a second season by Production IMS in 2014. J.C. Staff animated the third season in 2019, and the fourth season was produced by GEEKTOYS and aired in 2022.

GEEKTOYS returns to animate Date a Live 5th season with a familiar team

As the much-awaited fifth season of Date a Live approaches, fans of the franchise can't contain their excitement with the news of GEEKTOYS' return to animate. The anime studio was responsible for the fourth season, which garnered positive feedback from viewers. With Jun Nakagawa leading the direction and Fumihiko Shimo in charge of the series composition, viewers can expect a continuation of the high-quality storytelling and character development that have become synonymous with the series.

Naoto Nakamura's return as the character designer promises consistency with the beloved character designs that fans have grown to love. And Gou Sakabe's return as the music composer means that we can expect another batch of enchanting and fitting soundtracks that enhance the viewers' experience.

The program showcased the autographs of the main cast during the live stream.

Original voice actors reprising their roles in Date a Live Season 5

The return of the original voice actors is also a reason to celebrate. Marina Inoue, who voiced Tohka Yatogami, Asami Sanada, who voiced Kurumi Tokisaki, and Nobunaga Shimazaki, who voiced Shido Itsuka, will all be reprising their roles. Their performances in the previous seasons have been a significant factor in the show's success and have made the characters' personalities stand out.

Fans were treated to the first teaser trailer and visual for the fifth season during the 10th-anniversary stream, leaving them eager for more.