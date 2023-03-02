Delayed by COVID-19, Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible anime returns in April

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, a romantic comedy manga series by Nene Yukimori, has been capturing the hearts of fans since it was first serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine in October 2019. The manga follows the story of Junta Shiraishi, a high schooler who is always unnoticed, and his classmate Kubo, who is always there to tease him. While anyone can become special to someone, it might be too early to call their feelings "love." The story is a sweet comedy that is set to have an epilogue chapter in its final compiled book volume on April 18.

Delayed production schedule

The television anime adaptation of Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible premiered on January 10 but was hit by the effects of COVID-19 on the production schedule, which resulted in the delay of all episodes past episode 6. However, fans can rejoice as the anime is set to re-air from episode 1 on April 4 on the AT-X channel at 9:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EDT), and will also return on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS.

Anime adaptation

Directed by Kazuomi Koga and written by Yūya Takahashi, the anime adaptation is being produced by studio PINE JAM. The series is also streaming on HIDIVE. Kana Hanazawa is performing the opening theme song, "Dramatic Janakutemo" (Even Though it's Not Dramatic), while Dialogue+ is performing the ending theme song, "Kasuka de Tashika."

Final arc and epilogue chapter

In the February 9 issue of Weekly Young Jump magazine, the manga series entered its final arc titled "Confession." The main story concluded on Thursday, and an epilogue chapter is scheduled to be included in the final compiled book volume on April 18. The "extra special episode" takes place after the final chapter of the main story, and fans can anticipate a fulfilling resolution to the series, including possible closure for Junta and Kubo's relationship.