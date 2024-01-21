close_game
News / Entertainment / Anime / Demon Slayer - Hashira Training Arc Movie release date in US, Canada and more

Demon Slayer - Hashira Training Arc Movie release date in US, Canada and more

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jan 21, 2024 07:39 PM IST

Check out the Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc movie release date in US.

Get ready, Demon Slayer enthusiasts! The highly anticipated fourth season is on its way, and to make the wait even more exciting, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- movie has announced its U.S. release date ahead of the big anime comeback this Spring.

Demon Slayer (Ufotable)
Demon Slayer (Ufotable)

Mark Your Calendar: February 23rd

Circle February 23rd on your calendar because that's when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- hits screens across the United States, including IMAX formats. It's not just a movie; it's an early sneak peek at the Season 4 premiere episode.

What's in Store: Hashira Training Arc Movie

Wondering what this Demon Slayer movie is all about? Aniplex and Crunchyroll spill the beans: "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light" from the Swordsmith Village Arc will conclude Tanjiro's intense battle with Upper Four demon Hantengu and Nezuko's triumph over the sun. Following this, Episode 1 of the Hashira Training Arc unveils the Hashira's training for the ultimate showdown against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Global Release Dates

The excitement isn't limited to the U.S.! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- is making waves globally. Here's the breakdown of release dates:

February 21: Malta

February 22: A whole bunch of countries (Albania to Venezuela!)

February 23: United States and more (Belgium to South Africa!)

February 24: France, Estonia, and more (Switzerland's two-day event screening!)

February 27: Germany, Austria, Switzerland (German-speaking)

Catch a Glimpse: Watch the Trailer

Curious about what's in store? Check out the trailer below for a sneak peek into the action-packed world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-. It's bound to leave you counting down the days!

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Movie is set to rock theaters with its dynamic blend of action, emotion, and epic storytelling. Don't miss the chance to witness the anime magic on the big screen!

