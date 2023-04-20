Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba meets Meiji for the ultimate anime collaboration! Win exclusive merchandise and more

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken Japan by storm since its debut in 2019. The anime series, based on the manga of the same name by Koyoharu Gotouge, has become a cultural phenomenon, breaking records and captivating audiences across the globe. And now, the series has teamed up with the Japanese milk brand, Meiji, for an exciting collaboration.

80-Meter poster of chibi-fied Demon Slayer characters in Tokyo's Shinjuku Station

From April 17 to April 23, commuters passing through Tokyo's Shinjuku Station will be greeted with an enormous 80-meter poster featuring chibi-fied characters from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba drinking milk.(Twitter/tw_info_kmt)

Win exclusive merchandise of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba through Meiji Raffle

But the collaboration isn't just limited to advertising. Meiji is also hosting a raffle as part of the campaign, giving fans a chance to win exclusive merchandise featuring the milk-drinking Demon Slayer characters. The raffle has two prizes: a cup featuring all the characters as seen on the giant poster, which will be awarded to 1000 winners, and an acrylic standee featuring one of the characters, which will be awarded to 9000 winners.

Fans go crazy over Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Meiji collaboration

For fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, winning coveted merchandise featuring their favourite characters is worth collecting and sending in three "points" worth of Oishii Gyunyu logos from various Oishii Gyunyu brand milk packages. Though it may seem like a tall order, the chance to enter the raffle is a small price to pay.

The collaboration between Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Meiji isn't the first time that anime and manga have partnered with food and beverage brands in Japan. In fact, it's a common practice in the country, where the anime industry is closely tied to merchandise sales. These collaborations allow brands to reach new audiences while also providing fans with exciting new products.

