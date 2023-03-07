Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Movie rakes in over $10 million in US opening

The anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has gained immense popularity worldwide. Its latest movie, the Swordsmith Village Arc, has been highly anticipated by fans, and it did not disappoint. The movie had a strong opening weekend in the United States, earning over $10 million in just three days.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Movie breaks records in the US

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Demon Slayer movie opened in 1,780 theatres across the United States on February 25th, and it quickly climbed the box office charts. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie earned an estimated $4,220,412 on Friday, $3,447,394 on Saturday, and $2,450,000 on Sunday, bringing its three-day estimated total to $10,117,806. This is a huge success for the movie and its creators, and it shows just how popular Demon Slayer has become in the US.

A worldwide phenomenon

The success of the Demon Slayer movie is not limited to the US. It also opened in Japan on February 25th and quickly became a box office hit. In its first three days, the movie sold 813,000 tickets and earned 1,158,765,410 yen (about $8.75 million). The movie has now grossed over $35 million worldwide, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

What is covered in the Swordsmith Village Arc?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Swordsmith Village Arc is the latest addition to the Demon Slayer franchise, and it promises to be just as action-packed and thrilling as the previous instalments. The movie includes episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District Arc, as well as the first episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc. The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young demon hunter, as he and his friends travel to the Swordsmith Village to repair their broken swords.

Returning creators and cast

Fans of the Demon Slayer series will be pleased to know that the Swordsmith Village Arc is being created by the same team behind the previous instalments. Director Haruo Sotozaki, character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima, and the animation studio ufotable are all returning for the new arc. The main cast, including Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Akari Kito (Nezuko Kamado), and Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma), is also returning to reprise their roles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The success of the Demon Slayer movie is a testament to the popularity of the franchise and its devoted fan base. The Swordsmith Village Arc promises to be just as thrilling as the previous instalments, and fans are eagerly anticipating its premiere on television on April 9th. With its stunning animation, action-packed storyline, and lovable characters, it's easy to see why Demon Slayer has become a worldwide phenomenon.