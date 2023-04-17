Demon Slayer Season 3 Blu-Ray set to drop in June 2023, here are some insights

Demon Slayer is set to release a total of six Blu-Rays and DVDs for Season 3, which will feature the Swordsmith Village Arc. The first volume will be released in Japan on June 21, 2023. It will include a Tokyo stage recording and a jacket illustration drawn by Akira Matsushima. This Tokyo stage from February was the first time that all the voice actors for the demons of Demon Slayer anime have come together.

Mitsuri Kanroji. (image Credit: Ufotable.Inc)

The valuable stage meetup talked about each acting theory. The cast for Upper Kizuki member are Akira Ishida as Akaza, Ryota Ohsaka as Gyutaro, Kosuke Toriumi as Gyokko, Toshio Furukawa as Hantengru, Mamoru Miyano as Douma and Ryotaro Okiayu as Kokushibou.

The Demon Slayer Season 3 Blu-Ray cover features Mitsuri Kanroji who was behind the Love Hashira character from Swordsmith Village Arc. She also made a cameo appearance when Tajiro met all the Hashiras for the first time during Season one.

Not only will the Upper Kizuki members, the first Blu-Ray and DVD also feature two more stage recordings as bonuses. One will be from February 4, which features the voice actors for the four main characters and one from February 5 that will include Katsuyuki Konishi (Uzui), Kengo Kawanishi (Muichiro) and Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri).

The Blu-Ray version will cost 7,700 yen which will come with Blu-Ray bonuses and the DVD version will cost 6,600 yen which includes DVD bonuses disc.