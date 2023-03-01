Everything to know about Demon Slayer Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc

The much-awaited release of Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc has finally been confirmed, and the fandom can hardly contain their excitement. The latest trailer and key visuals have set the stage for what is expected to be an epic sequel, with the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado on a journey to find Haganezuka to fix his sword.

The new season is set to introduce two new Hashiras, Mitsuri Kanroji, and Muichiro Tokito, who will play pivotal roles in the upcoming storyline. Fans will also get to see two powerful demons from Muzan’s Twelve Kizuki, Hantengu, Upper Moon 4, and Gyokko, Upper Moon 5.

Demon Slayer Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc Release date and episode count

Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc episode 1 is set to release on April 9, 2023, and will run for an hour, similar to the first episode of the Entertainment District Arc. The series will air on Fuji TV’s affiliates, including noitaminA and Ultra+, at 11.15 pm JST, and later on Tochigi TV, TOKYO MX, BS11, and Gunma TV on April 15.

International fans are still waiting for an official release date, but they can rely on Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming platform that included both the previous seasons and the film exclusively for free. Netflix is also expected to include Swordsmith Village Arc in its massive library.

Demon Slayer Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc cast members

The official cast members for Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc have been revealed, and they include some of the most talented voice actors in the industry. Akari Kito will voice Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono will voice Zenitsu Agatsuma, Natsuki Hanae will voice Tanjiro Kamado, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka will voice Inosuke Hashibira, Kana Hanazawa will voice Mitsuri Kanroji, and Kengo Kawanishi will voice Muichirō Tokitō.

Demon Slayer Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc antagonists

The new season of Demon Slayer promises to introduce powerful antagonists that will push Tanjiro and his allies to their limits. Upper Moon 4, Hantengu, is known for his ability to create multiple personalities that can control his opponents, while Upper Moon 5, Gyokko, is a master of illusions and can manipulate the perceptions of his enemies.

MAN WITH A MISSION and Millet are collaborating to create the opening theme song for Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc. The song is titled Kizuna no Kiseki, and more details about the ending theme song will be revealed soon.

The announcement of the release date for Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc has set the anime community on fire. Fans are eagerly anticipating the new season, and the latest trailer and key visuals have only increased their excitement. With the introduction of new characters and powerful antagonists, it is safe to say that the upcoming season will be nothing short of epic.