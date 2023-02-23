Experience the power of catharsis with these sad anime shows

Are you feeling a little down and in need of a good cry? Look no further than the world of anime! While anime is often associated with action, adventure, and comedy, there are plenty of shows that explore deeper, more emotional themes. From heart-wrenching romances to poignant coming-of-age stories, the world of sad anime offers something for everyone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watching sad anime can be a cathartic experience, allowing us to release pent-up emotions and find comfort in knowing that others have experienced similar struggles. These shows can also help you gain new perspectives on life, love, and loss. So grab some tissues and get ready to experience the full range of human emotions through these anime recommendations.

Orange

Orange is a tear-jerker that will tug at your heartstrings and make you question what you would do if you could turn back time. (Telecom Animation Film)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This anime is an emotional rollercoaster that deals with the delicate topic of suicide. Naho, a high school girl, receives a letter from her future self that warns her about the death of her new classmate, Kakeru. The story takes us on a journey of regret, lost love, and the power of friendship. Orange is a tear-jerker that will tug at your heartstrings and make you question what you would do if you could turn back time.

5 Centimeters Per Second

5 Centimeters Per Second will take you on a melancholic journey, and you'll cry for the characters' missed opportunities and the harsh reality of life. (CoMix Wave Inc.)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This anime is a masterpiece when it comes to portraying the complexities of long-distance relationships. The story revolves around Takaki and Akari, two childhood friends who are separated by distance. The movie portrays their lives and how they move on, but the pain of separation still lingers in their hearts. 5 Centimeters Per Second will take you on a melancholic journey, and you'll cry for the characters' missed opportunities and the harsh reality of life. (Also Read: Tickle your funny bone: Our top picks for comedy anime to binge-watch)

Violet Evergarden

Violet's journey to becoming a writer's assistant leads her to understand and feel emotions that she had never experienced before. (Kyoto Animation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This anime is a masterpiece of animation, storytelling, and emotions. It follows the journey of Violet, a former soldier, who is trying to find her place in the world. Violet's journey to becoming a writer's assistant leads her to understand and feel emotions that she had never experienced before. The anime deals with the topics of love, loss, war, and acceptance. The final episodes will leave you sobbing and feeling like you've been hit in the chest.

Plastic Memories

The ending will leave you weeping and pondering the idea of mortality and saying goodbye. (Doga Kobo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Plastic Memories is a science-fiction anime that deals with the concept of love and loss in a unique way. In this world, androids are created to have human-like emotions, and their lifespan is limited. Tsukasa, a new employee at the SAI corporation, works with Isla, an android, whose lifespan is about to end. The anime explores the beautiful yet tragic relationship between Tsukasa and Isla. The ending will leave you weeping and pondering the idea of mortality and saying goodbye.

Banana Fish

The final episodes will leave you crying for the characters' sufferings and the unfairness of the world. You will never be the same after watching this anime. (MAPPA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Banana Fish is a classic anime that has been known for its emotional and intense storytelling. The story follows Ash, a gang leader, who is trying to unravel the mystery of a drug called Banana Fish. The anime explores themes like trauma, abuse, friendship, and love. The final episodes will leave you crying for the characters' sufferings and the unfairness of the world. You will never be the same after watching this anime. (Also Read: The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Announced: What to Expect from the coming season)

Tokyo Magnitude 8.0

The anime is a realistic portrayal of a natural disaster and how it affects people's lives. The ending will leave you sobbing and make you appreciate the power of human resilience. (Bones, Kinema Citrus)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This anime is a gripping tale of survival, grief, and hope. It follows the journey of two siblings, Mirai and Yuuki, who are trying to survive after a massive earthquake hits Tokyo. The anime is a realistic portrayal of a natural disaster and how it affects people's lives. The ending will leave you sobbing and make you appreciate the power of human resilience.

Your Lie In April

The anime is a beautiful exploration of love, loss, and finding oneself. The final episodes will leave you crying for the characters' tragic love story and how they learned to let go. (A-1 Pictures)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This anime is a heart-wrenching love story that deals with the topics of music, grief, and healing. The story follows the journey of Kosei, a pianist who lost his passion for music after his mother's death, and Kaori, a free-spirited violinist. The anime is a beautiful exploration of love, loss, and finding oneself. The final episodes will leave you crying for the characters' tragic love story and how they learned to let go.