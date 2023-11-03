Fans can watch Attack on Titan's Grand Finale on Hulu and Crunchyroll

The climax of the epic anime series "Attack on Titan" is set to unfold its final chapters on November 4, 2023, in the United States. Fans of the series, enthralled by the saga of Eren's colossal adventure, can mark their calendars as Crunchyroll, the acclaimed anime streaming platform, gears up to host the monumental event.

Countdown begins: Attack on Titan's Final Chapters to unfold on November 4!(MAPPA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Attack on Titan: Final Season – The Final Chapter Part 2" promises an electrifying conclusion to the gripping narrative. Crunchyroll will commence streaming the finale in the US on November 4, while fans in the UK will have access on November 5, aligning with the respective time zones. The grand finale is slated for a global release, spanning over 200 countries, placing Crunchyroll at the forefront of this monumental task.

For viewers in the United States, Hulu, another popular streaming service, will also broadcast the series finale for its subscribers. However, if you choose Crunchyroll as your viewing platform, an exciting bonus awaits. Following the conclusion of the anime, fans can participate in a special after-party event hosted digitally. This unique opportunity will enable enthusiasts to interact with the brilliant minds behind "Attack on Titan," offering an insider's perspective into the making of this iconic series.

Also Read | Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Episode 2 - Everything you need to know

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For those yet to embark on this thrilling journey or looking to catch up before the grand finale, both Hulu and Crunchyroll provide the complete series, allowing fans to binge-watch the saga and immerse themselves fully in the world of Titans, humanity, and unyielding determination.

As the world eagerly awaits Eren's ultimate power unleashed upon Marley, the fate of Eldia hangs in the balance. Can a disparate group of former allies and foes unite to halt his cataclysmic mission? The answer lies in the climactic showdown, promising an epic conclusion that will reverberate in the annals of anime history.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON