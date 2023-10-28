Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Episode 2 - Everything you need to know

Attack on Titan has carved its place in anime history as one of the most influential series of recent years, and with its final moments approaching, the excitement among fans is palpable. The epic tale of humanity's battle against towering Titans, which began in 2013, is gearing up for its most gut-wrenching chapter yet with Season 4 Part 3 Episode 2. The final moments of 'Attack on Titan' are approaching, and fans are eagerly anticipating the grand finale.(MAPPA)

The manga's conclusion by Hajime Isayama has already left a lasting impact, making the anticipation for the anime's grand finale even more intense. Here's everything you need to know about the impending climax of Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan Final Episode release date

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Episode 2 is set to release on November 4, 2023. This "Final Season" has seen a unique release format, with episodes spanning two hours, resembling two epic movies. While this format has tested fans' patience, the journey has been worth it.

For those who prefer the dubbed version, you may have to wait a bit longer, as the episodes are initially released in Japanese with subtitles. The dubbed version of Episode 1 arrived on September 10th/11th.

Attack on Titan Final Episode final trailer

A recently released trailer for Episode 2 sets the stage for an intense showdown. The trailer hints at humanity's last stand against Eren Yeager, who wields the power of the Founding Titan to amass a formidable army of previous Titan incarnations. Iconic characters like Levi Ackerman, despite his grave injuries, are poised to enter the fray.

The Survey Corps members, lacking Titan-shifting abilities, are equipped with Thunder Spears, attempting to disable Eren's nape. The trailer also suggests a meeting between Armin Arlert and Zeke Yeager and a colossal showdown between Armin and Eren as the Founding Titan.

Additionally, the trailer hints at an emotional "goodbye scene" between Mikasa and Eren, signalling a likely adherence to the manga's ending rather than an anime-original conclusion.

Attack on Titan Final Episode cast

The voice cast for the Japanese dub includes Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager), Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa Ackerman), and Marina Inoue (Armin Arlert) reprising their roles. Supporting cast members like Hiroshi Kamiya, Kishou Taniyama, Hiro Shimono, and Yoshimasa Hosoya are set to return.

However, the fate of Romi Park, who voices Hange Zoë, remains uncertain following the character's heroic demise. If she returns, it's expected to be in a reduced capacity, possibly through flashback scenes.

Attack on Titan Final Episode's plot

The official synopsis for Season 4 Part 3 describes Eren's activation of "The Rumbling" to destroy the world. Countless Titans embark on a destructive march, leaving Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Connie, Hange, Reiner, Annie, Pieck, and the wounded Levi to challenge the final battle to halt Eren.

What began as a story of humanity's struggle against the Titans has evolved into a complex narrative where Eren has seemingly turned into the story's antagonist. As he gains Titan's powers and uncovers the Titans' history and origins, Eren's goal becomes the destruction of those who oppose him.

With Paradis and Marley forced to unite against the impending Rumbling, "Attack on Titan" has taken an unexpected turn, promising a finale filled with astonishing twists and intense emotions.

As "Attack on Titan" marches towards its conclusion, fans can only brace themselves for a spectacular ending that will leave a lasting mark on the world of anime. The countdown to November 4 is on, and it's safe to say that this will be an episode fans won't soon forget.

