Attack on Titan Final Season Final Chapter Final Part Finale: Titles Explained (finally)!

If you are confused about which part of the final season of the series finale is the final, you are not alone! The Attack on Titan finale comprises multiple parts which themselves are further divided. Here is a comprehensive list of the entire series in sequential order. Attack on Titans titles explained

Season 1

Attack on Titan Season 1 premiered in April 2013. It consists of 25 episodes and finished airing in September of that year.

Eren Yeager witnessed his mother’s brutal death when his village was attacked by giant humanoid creatures called Titans. He becomes determined to defeat Titans and he starts training as a cadet. Eren soon realises that he has the ability to shift to a Titan. He hones his skills to fight Titans better.

Season 2

Attack on Titan Season 2 premiered in April 2017. It consists of 12 episodes (episodes 26-37).

All the main characters have now joined the Survey Corps–the section of the military that executes missions beyond the wall to attack Titans. The characters are all thrown into battle when Titans breach the wall with no apparent trace of their method of entry. The true nature of Titans is revealed.

Season 3

Attack on Titan Season 3 was released in two parts. The first part was released in July 2018 and comprised 12 episodes. Part 2 of season 3 premiered in April 2019 with 10 episodes. Hence, the third season consists of 22 episodes in total (episodes 38-59)

The Survey Corps are hunted as Eren and another member are wanted. Later a series of battles occur where they fight against the strongest Titans. In the aftermath of these devastating battles, the Survey Corps uncovers the truth about their world and humanity in general.

Final Season

Attack on Titan Final Season is the fourth instalment in the series. The final season has been split into three parts. The third part is further divided into two. This is when the names start getting confusing.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 premiered in December 2020 with 16 episodes (episodes 60-75)

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 was released in January 2022 and it consisted of 12 episodes (episodes 76-87)

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 (part 1) aired on March 4, 2023. It was streamed on Crunchyroll under the title Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1. Part one comprises a single one-hour-long special episode.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 (part 2) will air sometime during the Fall 2023 season. Its trailer has been released.

Attack on Titan contains a total of 88 episodes and 8 OVAs for now. The franchise also includes some spin-offs.

Chibi Theater: Fly, Cadets, Fly!

Chibi Theater: Fly, Cadets, Fly! is a series of flash-animated gag shorts featuring Attack on Titan characters during their training as the 104th Cadet Corps. It consists of a single season with 9 episodes. The series covers 25 days of training with each episode covering 2-3 days.

Attack on Titan: Junior High

Attack on Titan: Junior High is another chibi spin-off series. It contains short stories of the Attack on Titan characters attending Titan Junior High School–a parody of the Walls. Its lone season comprises 12 episodes.