New Attack on Titan trailer released! Fans are not ready to face the end of this iconic anime

The official trailer for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 (Part 2) was revealed at Anime Expo's "MAPPA x Crunchyroll" panel on Sunday. The upcoming segment will premiere in Fall 2023. The exact release date is yet to be announced. The first part of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 premiered on March 3 this year. It aired as a one-hour special. Attack on Titan Season 4 key visual(MAPPA)

Fans had been desperately waiting for the trailer ever since its release was announced. Now with the trailer upon us, the anime community has had to face the devastating reality- Attack on Titan is ending. While the realisation is heartbreaking, it is not enough to extinguish the fans' enthusiasm.

The new trailer provided fans with a glimpse of their favourite characters and Twitter cannot keep calm. The excitement of seeing the beloved militants animated so beautifully left the audience overjoyed. No one can wait for more glorious shots of Mikasa, Armin, and many others! And to add to it, Yuki Kaji, who was the voice actor of the protagonist Eren, has finished recording his last part as the character.

The end will definitely be a bittersweet moment for the entire anime community. Attack on Titan Season 1 premiered in 2013. A decade later, it is one of the most popular anime worldwide. From its intricate world-building and complex plot to the powerful characters that stole everyone's hearts, Attack on Titan is truly a legendary anime.

