Yuki Kaji, the voice actor for Eren Yeager in the Attack on Titan anime series, has revealed a surprising secret during an interview on the TV show Bokura no Jidai. Kaji admitted that he had been wearing the same pair of underpants throughout his decade-long stint as the voice of the character. Voice actor Yuki Kaji, known for Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan, wore the same underwear for 10 years of recording. (MAPPA)

Kaji explained that he wore a pair of black-and-white patterned underpants to record the first episode of the series, and when he saw that he was wearing the same pair for the second episode, he decided to make it a ritual. Kaji added that the underpants, which are now over a decade old and have some holes, will be retired after his last recording session.

"For some reason, when I play my role in Attack on Titan, I always wear the same underwear. I think it was just a coincidence, but when I was recording episode one, I was wearing an underwear with a black-white pattern that resembled the image of the works. And then when I started recording episode two and saw I was wearing the same underwear, I thought: "Oh, this is the same one I wore last week."

"That's when I decided that I'd keep wearing it. Since I'm still wearing its and it's already 10 years old, it has some holes. But I have one recording session left, so it's about to retire," he added.

Kaji's admission has created a buzz among fans of Attack on Titan. who are already emotional as the anime series reaches its conclusion. The interview also highlighted the impact that the series has had on Kaji himself. During the interview, Kaji spoke about the most memorable moment he had while playing Eren Yeager, which was the character's final arc.

In a stunning revelation, Yuki Kaji, the voice actor behind Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan, shared that his experience during a recording session was nothing short of shocking. The intensity of the scene moved him to tears, forcing him to momentarily halt the recording. This emotional moment left a profound impact on Kaji, both as an actor and as an individual immersed in the world of voice acting.

As Attack on Titan reaches its final chapters after captivating audiences for over a decade, the series prepares to embark on a new chapter in its legacy. Amidst the flurry of activity surrounding the show's conclusion, Yuki Kaji, who has been at the helm of Eren's character since its inception, stands out as one of the busiest cast members.

His peculiar ritual of wearing the same underpants for each recording session has become a symbolic testament to his unwavering commitment to the role. While some may find Kaji's admission unusual, it speaks volumes about his dedication to his craft and the lengths he goes to embody the character he brings to life.

The Attack on Titan anime has left a lasting impression on fans and the actors who brought the characters to life. Kaji's emotional reaction to Eren's final arc is a testament to the powerful storytelling of the series.

The interview on Bokura no Jidai also serves as a reminder that the work of voice actors is not just about delivering lines; it involves immersing themselves in the role and feeling the emotions of the characters they play. As the anime reaches its conclusion, fans and voice actors alike will undoubtedly look back on the series with a mix of emotions, but the legacy of Attack on Titan will endure.