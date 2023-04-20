Attack on Titan Final Chapters Special 2: What to expect & release date

Attack on Titan has been a wildly popular anime series, with fans eagerly waiting for the final episodes to air. The Attack on Titan Final Chapters Special 2 is set to air in Fall 2023, and it is promised to be the series finale that will finally bring closure to the epic story. Fans have been given a glimpse into what to expect, including trailers and plot predictions. Attack on Titan fans have been eagerly anticipating the final episodes of the series, and the wait is almost over. The Attack on Titan Final Chapters Special 2 is set to air in Fall 2023, and it will be the series finale.(MAPPA)

Will Eren find redemption in Attack on Titan's epic finale?

The Attack on Titan Final Chapters trailer was unleashed before the premiere of Special 1, offering a tantalizing peek into Eren's odyssey, spanning from his modest origins to his monstrous Titan metamorphosis and the ensuing cataclysmic Rumbling. Despite hinting at a potentially joyous finale, it remains uncertain whether Eren can achieve salvation in the show's ultimate instalments.

Special 1 settled some fates, but what's next for Attack on Titan's heroes?

In the aftermath of Special 1, the fates of some of the major players were sealed with finality. Floch and Hange both made the ultimate sacrifice, laying down their lives to buy precious time for the group to escape the impending Rumbling. As the coalition of forces between Paradis and Marley stands in Eren's way, the question of whether they can stop his apocalyptic plan looms large.

But things take an unexpected turn when the group finds themselves inexplicably pulled into the Paths, a mysterious realm that exists outside of time and space. There, Eren's disembodied voice delivers a chilling message: talking is no longer an option, and the group must choose their next move entirely of their own free will. This revelation raises many questions, such as whether Eren can be reasoned with, or if he has already gone too far down the path of destruction.

Meanwhile, Falco and Gabi, who have fled with Annie on a ship, uncover a glimmer of hope. Falco's recurring dreams of flying may hold the key to turning the tide of the war. Could this power, if properly harnessed, be the key to stopping the Rumbling once and for all?

As the group journeys towards Fort Salta, the final bastion of humanity's defence against the Titans, the stakes have never been higher. With the fate of the world on the line, the tension is palpable. Will Eren's plans come to fruition, or will the coalition succeed in stopping him? Can the power of dreams overcome the might of the Titans? All of these questions and more will be answered in the upcoming Special 2 of Attack on Titan's Final Chapters.

Also Read: Mightiest Titans from Attack on Titan that can give you nightmares

The highly-anticipated Special 2 of Attack on Titan's Final Chapters promises to be an epic finale, pitting Eren against Mikasa and the rest of the coalition for the fate of the planet. With talking no longer an option, the question remains whether Mikasa can convince Eren to abandon his destructive path. As the series draws to a close, fans are eagerly waiting to see how it all ends.

Fans can expect the final episodes to be action-packed, with emotional moments and surprises along the way. The series has never shied away from difficult themes, and it's unlikely that the finale will be any different. The fate of the world hangs in the balance, and the conclusion of the Attack on Titan series promises to be a thrilling ride for fans.

As the release date draws near, fans will undoubtedly be discussing and speculating about what's to come in the final episodes. One thing is for sure - the Attack on Titan Final Chapters Special 2 is one of the most highly anticipated anime events of the year.

Get ready for an anime-packed 2023, with Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen

2023 is shaping up to be an exciting year for anime, with the final episodes of Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer Season 3, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 all set to air. For those who are still catching up on some of anime's biggest shows, there are plenty of guides available to help. As we wait for the release of Special 2, fans can only hope that the finale will live up to their expectations and provide a fitting end to one of the most popular anime series of all time.