FLCL's lightning-fast return with 'Shoegaze' English dub teaser

Exciting news for anime fans as the cult-favourite FLCL series is making an unexpected return, and fans can now get a sneak peek at the English dub trailer for "FLCL: Shoegaze."

FLCL series returns with "FLCL: Shoegaze," featuring three episodes premiering on September 30th.(YouTube/adultswim)

Earlier this year, FLCL delighted fans by announcing its return for not just a fourth but a fifth season as well. What's surprising is the brevity of each new instalment. "FLCL: Grunge" premiered on Adult Swim earlier this month and is already concluding with its third episode. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting what comes next.

During the broadcast of "FLCL: Grunge," a shocking revelation was made – the fourth season would consist of just three episodes. Even more surprising was the announcement that the fifth instalment, "FLCL: Shoegaze," would premiere just a week later, also with a three-episode run.

Fans can now catch a glimpse of what's in store with the release of the first full trailer for the English dub of "FLCL: Shoegaze."

How to watch FLCL: Shoegaze

"FLCL: Shoegaze" takes its place as the fifth iteration in the FLCL anime series. Interestingly, it falls into a unique spot within the series' timeline. While "FLCL: Grunge" serves as a prequel to the original FLCL anime, "FLCL: Shoegaze" acts as a sequel to "FLCL: Alternative," the third series in the franchise. It features the return of the main character Kana Koumoto and continues some of the elements introduced in the third iteration, along with introducing new characters.

The three-episode series is set to premiere on Adult Swim's Toonami block on Saturday, September 30th, at midnight. For those who miss the initial airing, "FLCL: Shoegaze" will be available for streaming on Max the following day. If you're craving more FLCL content, "FLCL: Grunge" is also currently streaming on Max and offers a unique and distinct experience compared to other series in the franchise.