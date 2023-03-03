From page to screen: Chibi Godzilla comes to life in new anime series

A new website launched on Thursday announced the upcoming television anime series for the Chibi Godzilla character, titled Chibi Godzilla no Gyakushū. The website streamed the anime's teaser promotional video, revealing the anime's release date of April 1st, 2023.

Key visual and cast

The website also revealed the anime's key visuals, main cast, and staff. Jun Fukuyama will voice Chibi Godzilla, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka will voice Chibi Mecha Godzilla, Takuya Eguchi will voice Chibi Ghidorah, Rie Takahashi will voice Chibi Mothra, Hiro Shimono will voice Chibi Radon, Fumihiko Tachiki will voice Chibi Hedorah, Miyuki Sawashiro will voice Chibi Biollante, and Reina Ueda and Akari Kitō will voice the Kobijin sisters.

Staff and direction

Taketo Shinkai will direct the anime at Pie in the sky, and Chiharu Sakazaki will design the characters. Sakazaki created the Chibi Godzilla character, which first appeared in the picture book "Ganbare Chibi Gojira" in 2018.

Previous chibi Godzilla works

The Godzilla franchise's YouTube channel streamed a series of animated shorts in 2020, titled "Tadaima! Chibi Gojira" (I'm Home! Chibi Godzilla), based on the Chibi Godzilla character.

Celebrating the Godzilla franchise

The Chibi Godzilla project was launched in July 2018 to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Godzilla franchise. Since then, Chibi Godzilla has appeared in various projects, including a wrap of the Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, as a kigurumi character at the "Gojira Fes" event, and in animated shorts during theatre intermissions.

A fun-filled anime for kids

The new Chibi Godzilla anime series promises to be a fun-filled anime for children. It will premiere on April 1st at 7:00 a.m. on TV Tokyo's Iniminimanimo programming block, which has aired previous anime series aimed at children such as Pui Pui Molcar Driving School.