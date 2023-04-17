From slow plot to annoying crow - Is Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 a disappointment? Fans are miffed but…

Demon Slayer has become a household name in the world of anime in recent years, captivating fans with its engrossing narrative, dynamic characters, and breathtaking visuals. However, not all episodes are created equal, and some may fall short of viewers' high expectations. Such was the case with Episode 2 of Season 3, which received some mixed reviews from fans.

Muichiro Tokito: The Mist Hashira who divided fans

Muichiro's crow, voiced by Kugimiya Rie, was also a point of contention. Some fans found the crow's attitude annoying, while others enjoyed its tsundere character and hilarious antics.(Ufotable)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One particular issue that drew criticism was the character Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, and his seemingly condescending and belittling demeanour towards Tanjiro and the swordsmith Kotetsu. Some fans were disappointed by his behaviour and hoped to see him evolve into a more positive character.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nonetheless, others found his candid moments amusing and appreciated his role as the youngest of the Hashira, possessing unique skills and techniques that make him a valuable asset to the Demon Slayer world.

The crow's caw: Annoying or hilarious? Fans clash over the feathered sidekick

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Furthermore, Muichiro's crow, voiced by Kugimiya Rie, was also a point of contention. Some fans found the crow's attitude annoying, while others enjoyed its tsundere character and hilarious antics. Although some viewers felt that the crow's behaviour needed tweaking, others saw it as a source of comic relief. (Also Read: Meet the Upper Moon Demons: The fearsome foes of Demon Slayer Season 3)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2: A breather or a bore?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The episode's plot was another bone of contention for some fans. Unlike the eventful first episode, the second episode was slower, focusing more on setting up the story for future episodes. There was only one minor fight, which left some fans feeling bored and underwhelmed. Some fans found the breather episode to be nice and a necessary setup for Tanjiro's development, while others were disappointed by its mellow nature. (Also Read: Love Hashira Mitsuri takes centre stage in Demon Slayer Season 3 cover art)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nevertheless, despite the mixed feedback, fans are still excitedly anticipating the upcoming episodes of Demon Slayer Season 3. The series is renowned for its stunning visuals and adrenaline-pumping fight sequences, and many viewers remain hopeful that the arc's climax will live up to expectations. While Episode 2 may not have been everyone's cup of tea, it's important to recognize that not every episode needs to be action-packed and that some are necessary for building the story and paving the way for future developments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON