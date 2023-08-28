Full list of anime releasing in USA in September 2023

In September, two highly popular anime series are making a return: Castlevania and Kengan Ashura. Castlevania continues with a new story set in the future, following Richter Belmont, a descendant of Trevor Belmont. Meanwhile, Kengan Ashura is coming back with its much-awaited second season! For viewers in the US, there's also something exciting as the final episodes of Ash Ketchum's journey to become the ultimate Pokemon trainer will be available.

One Piece Film September 1st

One Piece Film: Gold is a 2016 movie that tells the story of Luffy and his crew as they travel to a city of entertainment where they must face off against a powerful king.

Bakugan september 1st

Bakugan is a new anime based on the popular toy franchise. The series follows a group of kids who discover Bakugan, creatures that can be used to battle each other.

Gamera Rebirth September 7

Gamera Rebirth is a new anime that introduces a new generation to the kaiju turtle Gamera. The series follows four kids who witness Gamera's emergence and must help him save Tokyo from giant monsters.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 4) September 8

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series concludes Ash Ketchum's journey to become a Pokémon Master. This season will feature Ash's final battles against some of the strongest trainers in the world.

Kengan Ashura (Part 3) 21 September

Kengan Ashura returns for its long-awaited second season. This martial arts anime follows the tournament where the richest and most powerful people in Japan hire the strongest fighters to compete.

Castlevania September 28

Castlevania: Nocturne is a new series that follows the exploits of Richter Belmont, a descendant of Trevor Belmont from the late 18th century.

A Girl & Her Guard Dog September 28

A Girl & Her Guard Dog: Isaku is a young woman who is the daughter of a yakuza boss. She has lost both of her parents and was raised by her gangster grandfather. In high school, she is assigned a handsome 26-year-old guardian named Keiya.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End September 29

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: Frieren is a mage who has defeated the demon king with her friends Himmel, Eisen, and Heiter. After the battle, everyone except Frieren dies of old age. Frieren takes in Himmel's young apprentice and they embark on a journey to collect magic spells.

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange September 30

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange: Daigo Asahina is a young man who dreams of becoming a firefighter. He is fresh out of the training academy and has been newly assigned to Medaka-Ga-Hama fire station. Daigo is cocky and overconfident, but he quickly learns that being a firefighter is not easy.