Full list of movies releasing in USA in September 2023

Get ready for an early Halloween treat! Next month, September 2023, brings back two famous horror series and a spooky murder mystery. But that's not all – if horror isn't your thing, there's something for you too. There are two exciting action movies, a sequel to a romantic comedy, and a brand-new sci-fi adventure that's not based on anything you've seen before. Here's a quick look at the most anticipated movies hitting the screens in September 2023: Here are all the must-see movies to plan your theater-going (or streaming) calendar around.

The Equalizer 3 (Sept. 1)

Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall in the third installment of this action-packed series. McCall, once an assassin, becomes a protector for his friends in Southern Italy as they face threats from local crime bosses.

The Nun II (Sept. 8)

The chilling "Conjuring" franchise expands with a sequel to "The Nun." Sister Irene is again haunted by the demonic Valak, this time after a priest's murder in France. Brace yourself for more spine-tingling horror.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (Sept. 8)

The beloved romantic comedy trilogy continues with the Portokalos family reuniting for a trip to Greece. This time, they honor the wishes of a departed family member and explore the warmth of family ties.

Dumb Money (Sept. 15)

Inspired by real events, this film delves into the GameStop stock saga that shook Wall Street. Join retail traders from Reddit as they challenge hedge funds, featuring a star-studded cast including Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley, Seth Rogen, and more.

A Haunting in Venice (Sept. 15)

Kenneth Branagh's iconic detective Hercule Poirot returns in this Agatha Christie murder mystery. Poirot attends a séance only to find himself investigating a murder. With an impressive cast, this promises a sophisticated start to the spooky season.

Expend4bles (Sept. 22)

The action-packed "Expendables" franchise comes back with a mix of old and new stars. Expect explosive action as Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, and newcomers like Megan Fox team up for another adrenaline-pumping adventure.

Spy Kids: Armageddon (Sept. 22

Robert Rodriguez resurrects the "Spy Kids" series with a fresh generation. When the children of legendary spies inadvertently aid a tech-savvy villain, they step up to save the world in this family-friendly Netflix reboot.

Flora and Son (Sept. 29)

Pic Source:X/@ERCboxoffice

From the director of "Once," this heartwarming film explores the bond between a single mother and her rebellious son, who find solace and transformation through music. Featuring Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, this emotional journey is set to tug at your heartstrings.

The Creator (Sept. 29)

"Rogue One" director Gareth Edwards presents a new sci-fi flick about a war between humans and AI. John David Washington stars as an ex-special forces agent tasked with taking down an elusive AI creator, only to discover a surprising twist.

Saw X (Sept. 29)

The gruesome "Saw" franchise returns with its tenth entry, set between the first and second films. Prepare for more gruesome traps and intense horror as the Jigsaw Killer seeks revenge in Mexico.

Whether you're a horror enthusiast, action aficionado, or looking for heartwarming stories, September 2023 has something exciting in store for every movie lover.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON