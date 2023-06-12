Get ready for Mitsuri Kanroji's epic battle in Demon Slayer Season 3 Finale

As Demon Slayer Season 3 approaches its thrilling finale, fans are eagerly awaiting the culmination of the Swordsmith Village Arc. The latest promotional material for the anime series showcases the beloved character Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, in a stunning new poster and promo.

Demon Slayer Season 3 gears up for thrilling finale, featuring Mitsuri Kanroji in captivating new poster and promo.(Ufotable)

While the majority of Season 3 has focused on the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, with his intense battles against the Upper Five Gyokko, the time has finally come to shine the spotlight on Mitsuri. In the previous episode, we caught glimpses of her fighting prowess, but it is in Episode 10 that we truly delve into her character and explore what drives her.

To commemorate the shift in focus towards Mitsuri as the Swordsmith Village Arc reaches its conclusion, a captivating new promo and poster have been released by Demon Slayer Season 3. These visuals highlight Mitsuri's unique abilities and captivating presence, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her role in the upcoming episodes.

Fans can mark their calendars for the extended 70-minute-long finale, Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11, airing on Sunday, June 18th. With Muichiro emerging victorious from his battle, all eyes are now on Mitsuri as she joins the fight against the formidable Hantengu and his Emotion Demons. As Tanjiro, Genya, and Nezuko strive to defeat Hantengu, fans are curious to see how the Love Hashira will navigate the intense battle.

Also Read | The Love Hashira, Kanroji Mitsuri's blade in Demon Slayer season 3 resembles this real-life ancient Indian weapon

For those who wish to catch up on the latest episodes of the Swordsmith Village Arc before the finale, Crunchyroll provides exclusive streaming access to the series. Teasing the storyline of Demon Slayer Season 3, Crunchyroll describes the journey of protagonist Tanjiro as he reunites with two Hashira, the highest-ranking swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, namely Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. As demons lurk in the shadows, a new and thrilling battle awaits Tanjiro and his comrades.

The anticipation for the conclusion of Demon Slayer Season 3 is palpable among fans, who eagerly await the epic showdown between the Demon Slayer Corps and the formidable Hantengu. As the series draws to a close, the spotlight on Mitsuri Kanroji promises a riveting climax that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Don't miss the action-packed finale of Demon Slayer Season 3, as the fate of our heroes hangs in the balance.