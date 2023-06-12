The Love Hashira, Kanroji Mitsuri's blade in Demon Slayer season 3 resembles this real-life ancient Indian weapon

Kanroji Mitsuri has arguably one of the most stunning weapons in the Demon Slayer anime yet. Her ribbon-esque Nichiren blade allows for fluidity and agility which perfectly complements her graceful fighting style. The Love Hashira's dance-like wielding of the blade creates some of the most satisfying action scenes in the anime yet. Mitsuri Kanroji. (image Credit: Ufotable.Inc)

Kanroji's Nichiren ribbon is very similar to a real-life weapon that originates from Tamil Nadu, India. Urumi is a whip-like blade used in Indian martial arts and is considered one of the deadliest swords. This bizarre steel whip is an incredibly challenging instrument to master and requires prior mastery over both the whip and the sword.

Urumi is a one-handed sword. The hilt of an urumi is constructed of either iron or brass. It is identical to that of a talwar (sword) with a crossguard and knuckle-bow. It is known as a ‘disc hilt’ due to the disc-shaped flange around the pommel. It is designed to provide a firm grip that prevents the slippage of the handle from the wielder's hand. The blade of an urumi measures around three-quarters to one inch in width. The length is ideally equal to the wielder's arm-span which is usually 4-5.5 feet. The blade is made of flexible-edged steel. Often multiple blades are attached to one hilt. The Sri Lankan version of an urumi consists of up to 32 blades and is dual-wielded i.e. one in each hand.

Handling an urumi requires control of strength. Lesser strength is enough as the blade and its centrifugal force can sufficiently injure the opponent. Instead, the wielder must follow and control the momentum of the blade. Therefore, urumi techniques consist of agile movements and rotational manoeuvres. The long-reaching spins are particularly efficient when fighting multiple opponents simultaneously. By maintaining a state of constant motion, the wielder can essentially form a protective bubble around themself. Thus, it is exceptionally handy for self-defence.

When wielding an urumi, one requires nimble footwork and immense vigilance to avoid injuring their own self. Due to the sheer skillfulness the weapon demands, it is one of the last weapons to be taught in most Indian martial arts. When sparring an urumi, a small shield can help deflect the opponent's urumi.

Although Kanroji sheaths her blade, the traditional urumi is usually coiled and stowed. But most wielders simply wear it as a belt around their waist. Kanroji Mitsuri's utilisation of her urumi-like blade is a testament to the admirable dexterity of the Love Hashira.

