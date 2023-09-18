Horimiya: The Missing Pieces - Grand finale gears up to leave fans teary-eyed

Anime enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement as the beloved romance anime, Horimiya, gears up for its highly-anticipated finale. The anime's latest season, known as Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, is set to conclude on September 23rd, and fans are eager to see how this new season will add depth to the heartwarming story.

Anime fans excited for the finale of the beloved romance anime Horimiya: The Missing Pieces on September 23rd.(©HERO, Daisuke Hagiwara/SQUARE ENIX,)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent announcement, the Horimiya team shared a captivating poster to build anticipation for the finale. Titled "Graduation," this closing episode promises to be an emotional journey for fans who have followed the ups and downs of the central couple.

Titled "Graduation," this closing episode promises to be an emotional journey for fans who have followed the ups and downs of the central couple. (Cloverworks)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces was conceived to bridge the gaps left by the first season of the anime. While the initial season was a tremendous success, it had to omit significant portions of the manga's narrative. This new season brings to life some of the manga's most pivotal and emotionally charged moments, enriching the overall storyline.

For those who haven't yet experienced the charm of Horimiya, now is the perfect time to dive into this heartwarming romantic comedy. The series, originally created by Hiromi Adachi, first appeared as a webcomic in February 2007 before evolving into manga and anime adaptations. Horimiya's narrative revolves around the unexpected connection between Kyouko Hori, a smart and popular high school student, and Izumi Miyamura, her seemingly gloomy and unassuming classmate. Their unique journey explores the multifaceted nature of relationships and human personalities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For those eager to catch up or start the series, Horimiya's seasons are available for streaming on Crunchyroll. The anime has garnered a dedicated following for its endearing characters and poignant storytelling.

As the Horimiya finale approaches, fans can't wait to witness how "The Missing Pieces" will come together, delivering a memorable conclusion to one of the most beloved romance anime of our time.