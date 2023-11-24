Is All For One the reason behind his brother's demise in My Hero Academia?

In the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, the narrative takes a chilling turn as it delves into the dark past of the notorious villain All For One and his relationship with his brother, Yoichi. This revelation adds a layer of complexity to the character, shedding light on the origins of the ominous power that has haunted the series.

Chapter 407 unravels the mystery surrounding Yoichi's demise, presenting a stark contrast between the two brothers. Unlike All For One, Yoichi, the creator of "One For All," appears content with a quieter life, immersed in the world of comic books. This divergence in their desires becomes a crucial element in the creation of the world's greatest villain.

Yoichi's role as the originator of "One For All" is a significant reminder of the interconnectedness of the characters in the series. His use of Quirks, bestowed upon him by his brother, becomes the foundation for a legacy that spans generations. This intricate web of powers allows All For One to persist through time, witnessing the evolution of One For All long after Yoichi's tragic demise.

The final pages of the chapter depict a horrifying moment, illustrating the twisted dynamic between the brothers. All For One, instead of acknowledging Yoichi as family, views him as mere property. The chilling sequence unfolds with All For One leading Yoichi by the hand, declaring that if he refuses to be his, a gruesome fate awaits. The subsequent panel hints at a graphic scene, suggesting that All For One was the architect of his brother's demise, a shocking revelation that adds a new layer of darkness to the series.

As My Hero Academia's manga hurtles towards its grand finale, these revelations promise a deeper understanding of the characters and the intricate threads that bind them.

