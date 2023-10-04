JJK238 - Yuji steals Sukuna's technique, but will he be able to defeat Sukuna?

As per tradition, the spoilers of the latest instalment of Jujutsu Kaisen are out and they have sent shockwaves through the anime community, leaving fans both awestruck and eagerly anticipating the next chapter. Chapter 238, titled "Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 15," delivers a thrilling battle between Kashimo and Sukuna, taking the story to unprecedented heights.

Fans eagerly anticipate the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238, excited to see how the epic battle unfolds.(MAPPA)

In this chapter, amid the intense fight between Kashimo and Sukuna, the god of thunder analyses Sukuna's "perfect" form. With four arms and multiple mouths, Sukuna's form grants him unparalleled power, making him superior to other sorcerers. Kashimo, mesmerized by Sukuna's form, acknowledges him as "beautiful" before launching a attack.

Sukuna, reminiscing about his encounters with Yorozu, demonstrates his dominance by effortlessly countering Kashimo's moves. The battle reaches its peak as Sukuna launches a net of devastating "Dismantle Slashes," showcasing his ruthless strength. Kashimo recognises this attack as the one that killed Gojo Satoru. Their conversation takes them back to the Heian Era and Sukuna describes Kashimo killing those who challenge him to get acknowledge as ‘ showing mercy.’ After one last effort, Kashimo seemingly dies and the domain restraining Hakari and Urame disappears.

Amidst the chaos, a significant moment unfolds as Yuji and Higuruma enter the battlefield. Fans are buzzing with excitement as Yuji exhibits new abilities, wielding claws reminiscent of Sukuna's cursed techniques. This development aligns with Gojo's earlier prediction, hinting at Yuji's potential to master Sukuna's powers. Chapter ends with Sukuna making fun of Yuji and asking him what can he possibly do to win.

While fans are excited to see what new techniques Yuji will display, they have also missed the presence of Yuta in the fight, with many believing that his absence has something to do with Gojo’s revival.

The anticipation among fans is palpable, with social media flooded with enthusiastic reactions. One user exclaimed, "#JJK238 #jjk238spoilers Yuji is gonna claw his way back into action LIKE JUJUTSU PEAKAISEN IS SOOO BACKKKKK," capturing the electrifying atmosphere among fans.

Another fan expressed their anticipation, saying, "FINALLY, WE ARE ABOUT TO SEE YUJI'S ABILITIES AND POSSIBLE CURSED TECHNIQUE. WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT HOLY SHIT #JJK238 #JJKSpoilers," reflecting the collective eagerness to witness Yuji's newfound powers.

Furthermore, another user marvelled at Yuji's abilities, stating, “#jjk238 the claws?! yuji itadori you never fail to amaze me.”

As fans eagerly await the official release of Chapter 238 on October 9, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST, the Jujutsu Kaisen community remains on the edge of their seats, eager to see how this epic battle unfolds and what surprises the manga has in store.

