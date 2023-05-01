Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 delayed: Is there a major plot twist in works? JJK222 release date, and everything we know

Jujutsu Kaisen, the popular manga series, has kept its fans on the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline, and the latest chapter has left them with more questions than answers. Chapter 221 ended with a major cliffhanger, teasing a possible showdown between Sukuna and Gojo, and the delay of Chapter 222 only added to the anticipation and anxiety among the manga's passionate followers.

Fans eagerly await Chapter 222 for answers and new plot developments

Jujutsu Kaisen manga leaves fans on edge with a gripping storyline. Chapter 221 cliffhanger amps up anticipation for Sukuna vs. Gojo showdown. Delay of Chapter 222 heightens excitement.(Gege Akutami)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the delay, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Chapter 222, hoping that it will provide them with some much-needed answers. The previous chapter marked the return of Gojo, a fan-favorite character after he was sealed away in the prison realm for more than 3. The story has taken a new turn, and readers are curious to see how the plot will unfold in the upcoming chapter.

Delay of Chapter 222 leaves Jujutsu Kaisen fans speculating about potential plot twists

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The delay of Chapter 222 has come as a surprise to many, especially since the previous chapter was one of the best so far, leaving readers on the edge of their seats with excitement. With the return of Gojo, the stakes have been raised, and fans are speculating about what could happen next. Some are predicting an epic battle between Sukuna and Gojo, while others are wondering if the delay is an indication of a major plot twist.

Confirmed release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 brings relief and heightened anticipation

The release date for Chapter 222 has been confirmed, and fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they won't have to wait too long. The chapter is set to release on Sunday, May 14th, 2023, on the official website of Viz Media and Manga Plus. However, with the release still a few weeks away, fans are eagerly awaiting any spoilers that may emerge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the release date confirmed, fans can look forward to finding out what happens next in the series. Until then, the speculation and anticipation will continue, and fans will keep their fingers crossed for a satisfying payoff to the latest cliffhanger.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON