Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 reveals new character designs of young Nanami, Mei and more for 'Gojo's Past Arc'

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have something to look forward to this summer as the anime's second season is set to premiere on July 6. The new season will feature two consecutive cours covering the "Shibuya Incident Arc" and the highly-anticipated "Gojo's Past Arc." And with the release of new character designs for supporting characters, excitement is building up among fans. The latest character designs show younger versions of familiar characters like Kento Nanami and Mei Mei, as well as new characters like Yu Haibara, Misato Kuroi, and Shiu Kong.(Gege Akutami)

Uncovering the mystery behind Satoru Gojo in the 'Gojo's Past Arc'

The "Gojo's Past Arc" will delve into the backstory of Satoru Gojo, one of the main characters in the series. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this arc since the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen ended in March 2021. The arc promises to be a game-changer, and with Shouta Goshozono directing instead of Sunghoo Park, fans can expect a fresh take on the series.

New character designs bring fresh excitement to Jujutsu Kaisen

The reveal of character designs for "Gojo's Past Arc" has given fans a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming season. The designs show younger versions of familiar characters like Kento Nanami and Mei Mei, as well as new characters like Yu Haibara, Misato Kuroi, and Shiu Kong. These characters will add depth to the story and make it more exciting to watch.

A blast from the past: High school versions of your favourite Jujutsu Kaisen characters

The character designs for Nanami, Mei Mei, and Yu Haibara show them as high school students. Nanami, with his blonde hair and slouched shoulders, looks just as we remember him from the first season. Mei Mei looks elegant in her school uniform, and Yu Haibara appears serious and reserved. These character designs give fans a sense of nostalgia and anticipation as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Misato Kuroi and Shiu Kong are new characters in the series. Misato Kuroi is the caretaker of the Star Plasma Vessel Riko Amanai, and Shiu Kong is the man who contracts Toji Fushiguro to kill Riko. The character designs for these two characters are intriguing and hint at their personalities and roles in the series.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been a huge success, and the anime adaptation has only added to its popularity. The first season received critical acclaim and has been praised for its animation, storytelling, and characters. With the second season covering two major story arcs, fans can expect more action, drama, and suspense.

The reveal of character designs for "Gojo's Past Arc" has created a lot of excitement among Jujutsu Kaisen fans. The designs offer a glimpse into the past of some of the series' most beloved characters and introduce new characters who are sure to add to the story's complexity. With the second season set to premiere in July, fans can't wait to see what the series has in store for them.