Jujutsu Kaisen Manga fans buzz with excitement as Gojo's Unboxing nears - Chapter 221 details and release date inside!

Gojo Satoru is a name that has been on the lips of every Jujutsu Kaisen fan. The character, who has been held captive in the prison realm, since chapter 91 of the manga series is finally making his return in chapter 221, and fans couldn't be more excited. However, the countdown to Gojo's unboxing has caused a stir on Twitter, with fans taking to the social media platform to express their emotions. Gojo Satoru who has been held captive in the prison realm, since chapter 91 of the manga series is finally making his return in chapter 221,(MAPPA)

One Twitter account, @howlonginthebox, has been counting the days since Gojo was sealed away. Fans have been following the account closely, waiting for the day when Gojo would finally be free. Now that the day has come, fans are urging the account owner to deactivate it, as there is no longer a need for it.

However, another Twitter account, @outsideboxgojo, has started counting the days since Gojo has been alive after coming out of the box. The account's bio reads, "MANIFESTING FOR GOJO'S LONG LIFE and NOT WISHING DEATH on Gojo. please understand I'm NOT the villain here."

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 221. The chapter will be released on Sunday, April 24th, at 12:00 AM JST. Fans from around the world will be able to read the new chapter officially on Viz Media and Manga Plus at different times depending on their location.

The anticipation for Gojo's return is palpable, and fans are excited to see what he has in store for them. Gojo is one of the most beloved characters in the series, and his absence has been felt by fans worldwide. His return is sure to shake things up in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, and fans can't wait to see what he will do next.

The countdown to Gojo's unboxing has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Jujutsu Kaisen fans. From the excitement of his return to the fear of what may happen to him, fans have been on edge. However, one thing is for sure: Gojo Satoru is finally coming out of the box, and fans can't wait to see what he will do next.