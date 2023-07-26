Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230: Release Date, Time and Major spoilers revealed

Good news for Jujutsu Kaisen fans! The long-awaited Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 is finally coming out after a week's break. the audience can expect the new chapter to focus on the intense battle between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna, with Mahoraga adding to the excitement. Fans have different ideas about how the fight will unfold and who will come out victorious.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 will be premier on July, 31 2023. Here's everything you need to know!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Release Date And Time For Chapter 230 Of Jujutsu Kaisen

Since the manga will take a break next week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 is expected to release on 31 July 2023 at 12 am JST. Here’s the exact release time of Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 4 in your time zone.

8:00 am Pacific Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

4:00 pm British Time

5:00 pm European Time

8:30 pm Indian Time

What happened in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Chapter 229, Gojo and Sukuna started their big battle once again by using their Domain Expansions. Gojo seemed confident and even wiped the blood from his nose with a smile. Angel noticed Sukuna might use the reverse curse technique to recharge his energy since he used Domain Expansion right away. Shoko thought Gojo could win if he destroyed the Malevolent Shrine within three minutes.

They had a heated argument inside Gojo's domain, and Gojo showed how strong he was. The fight got fierce, and Gojo tried to hit Sukuna, but Sukuna skillfully avoided the attack. Then, in a crucial moment, Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine got destroyed just before the three minutes passed. This allowed Gojo to unleash his deadliest move, the Unlimited Void.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Feeling confident, Gojo boldly declared that he wouldn't fear Sukuna. Instead, he planned to cause severe damage by crushing his heart, lungs, and liver, just like what he did to Yuji at the prison facility. It's getting really intense in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230 Major Spoilers to Expect

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230, some intense battles are happening! Mei Mei explains the dangerous power of Mahoraga, which threatens Gojo. Sukuna recovers and faces Mahoraga, causing trouble for Gojo. Sukuna manipulates Megumi's soul to take a hit from Gojo's powerful move.

As the fight continues, Sukuna teases Gojo for not being able to create another domain. Gojo pushes himself to the limit, but his excessive use of cursed techniques damages his brain. It seems Sukuna has the upper hand, and Gojo kneels before him.

But just when things look bleak, Gojo surprises everyone by making a comeback and hits a powerful punch to Sukuna, despite having his own injuries. There’s no announcement of a break after this chapter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON