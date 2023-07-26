Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter 230 spoilers: Gojo almost kills Megumi, Gege recreates Sukuna's first fight with Gojo

Get ready, Jujutsu Kaisen fans, because the manga is making its much-anticipated return after a brief hiatus! While the official release of Chapter 230 is still around the corner, leaked spoilers have taken Twitter by storm, giving fans a sneak peek into the epic battle that awaits fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga makes triumphant return with Chapter 230 after hiatus. Leaked spoilers reveal intense battle between Gojo and Sukuna.(Gege Akutami, MAPPA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the previous chapter, Sukuna unleashed Mahoraga, leaving fans wondering if Gojo could possibly counter such a formidable opponent and if was it finally Gojover. But hold onto your seats, because the spoilers for Chapter 230 have revealed that this showdown is far from over!

When will Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter 230 release?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scheduled for release on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Shueisha's Shonen Jump issue 35, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230 is titled "Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 8." International audiences can read the translated version on Viz Manga.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter 230?

And now, the moment we've all been waiting for, Gojo and Sukuna are left in a vulnerable state, as both find themselves unable to utilize their powerful Domain Expansion abilities. In the previous chapter, they fought fiercely, each unleashing their Domains, but Sukuna's delayed Domain proved to be a critical advantage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the spoilers, Gojo's Void attack was countered by Sukuna's cunning strategy of shifting the Sure Hit effect onto Megumi's soul. This move caught Gojo off guard, leaving him with no chance to capitalize on Sukuna's vulnerable state. But just when we thought the tables were turned, Sukuna summoned Mahoraga once again, changing the game entirely.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, this battle is not as simple as it seems, the leaked spoilers reveal intense twists and turns. Mei Mei provides crucial insight into Mahoraga's adaptability, explaining that this powerful entity can withstand various attacks, including Gojo's devastating Void attack. But Gojo soon realizes a clever strategy to counter Sukuna's moves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The spoiler panel that stole fans' hearts was the one where Jujutsu Kaisen Mangaka Gege Akutami refers to Gojo and Sukuna's first-ever fight where Gojo said, “My students are watching. I'm still gonna look cool.” On the other hand, fans were not happy with the treatment Megumi was getting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the fierce confrontation unfolds, the battlefield becomes a sight to behold. The Sorcerers observe carefully as Sukuna and Gojo's powers clash, each pushing their limits.

With action-packed panels and mind-blowing revelations, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230 delivers an exhilarating experience for fans worldwide. The raw scans showcase the intense exchange between the two powerful entities, leaving readers on the edge of their seats.

Also Read | How JJK mangaka Gege Akutami reacted to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2

As we eagerly await the official release on July 31, 2023, fans are already buzzing with excitement and speculation. Social media platforms are abuzz with discussions on how the battle will play out and what the future holds for these iconic characters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So mark your calendars, Jujutsu Kaisen enthusiasts, because the battle of a lifetime is about to unfold in Chapter 230. Prepare for heart-pounding action, unexpected twists, and a rollercoaster of emotions as Gojo and Sukuna face off in an epic showdown that will leave a lasting impact on the Jujutsu Kaisen universe!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON