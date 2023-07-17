How JJK mangaka Gege Akutami reacted to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2

The wait is over, Jujutsu Kaisen fans! Season 2 has hit the airwaves with a bang, and it's safe to say that it's exceeded all expectations. But the biggest surprise came in the form of Toji Fushiguro's full-blown debut, leaving fans spellbound and begging for more. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 exceeds expectations with Toji Fushiguro's impressive debut. Creator Gege Akutami praises attention to detail and hints at thrilling future episodes.(MAPPA)

The highly-anticipated second episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finally put the spotlight on the enigmatic Toji Fushiguro, a character shrouded in mystery and anticipation. Following his tantalizing cameo in the season premiere, Episode 2 thrust Toji into the forefront, giving us a taste of his awe-inspiring power and leaving us craving for more.

The man behind it all, Gege Akutami, the mastermind creator of Jujutsu Kaisen, couldn't contain his excitement. In an exclusive statement, Akutami expressed his delight at witnessing Toji's animated glory.

JJK mangaka Gege Akutami's reaction to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2:

'Thanks for season two episode two! The production team didn't hold back on making full use of all the details in the original manga, like how the takoyaki is supposed to call back to the Six Eyes, as well as the curse users on the boats!! The episode director Takada-san was also the one to design the sub-characters in Season 1 and the movie!! A versatile man of many talents! So badass!'"

Also Read | From Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 to Horimiya Piece - Here are the most anticipated series of upcoming anime Summer 2023

Akutami's appreciation for the meticulous attention to detail and the seamless translation from manga to anime is evident. He commended the production team for their dedication in bringing the world of Jujutsu Kaisen to life, especially in capturing the essence of Toji's awe-inspiring presence.

With the Gojo's Past saga now in full swing, the stakes are higher than ever. Toji's appearance marks a turning point in the series, propelling us further into a rollercoaster of supernatural battles and heart-stopping moments. As we eagerly await the rest of Season 2, it's safe to say that Jujutsu Kaisen is on a trajectory to become an anime phenomenon.