Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 - Release date, time, what to expect and more

Jujutsu Kaisen fans, brace yourselves for an episode that promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions and action-packed sequences. Episode 10 of Season 2 is right around the corner, and it brings with it a sense of impending doom and a desperate battle for survival.

In the previous episode, we witnessed the shocking turn of events as Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer alive, fell into Kenjaku's trap and was sealed inside the Prison Realm. This unforeseen twist left fans stunned, and the fate of humanity now hangs in the balance.

With Gojo's absence on the battlefield, the burden of facing the formidable curses in Shibuya now falls on the shoulders of other jujutsu sorcerers. The Jujutsu Society has ordered its members to stand by, only intervening if something happens to Gojo. This decision reflects the gravity of the situation as Gojo's defeat spells trouble for everyone involved.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 release date and time:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 is set to release in Japan on Friday, September 29th, at 12:01 AM JST. International viewers can catch the episode with English subtitles two hours after its Japanese premiere on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10:

In this upcoming episode, we can anticipate a heart-pounding experience as the jujutsu sorcerers scramble to rescue Gojo from his imprisonment. Yuji Itadori, in particular, takes on the daunting task of alerting everyone about Gojo's dire situation. With Gojo sealed away, the sorcerers have lost their most powerful asset, and the urgency of the situation couldn't be clearer.

Mahito and Choso have their own sinister plans in motion. They no longer believe they need Sukuna and see him as a threat to their objectives. A tense showdown unfolds as they propose a dangerous game to determine Yuji's fate. If Mahito finds Yuji first, he can eliminate him, but if Jogo reaches Yuji first, he gains the chance to use Sukuna's fingers and resurrect the King of Curses.

The episode promises to be a whirlwind of action, intricate character dynamics, and a race against time to save Gojo. As the jujutsu sorcerers come together to strategize and confront the overwhelming forces of evil, fans can expect to be on the edge of their seats throughout.

Prepare yourselves for an intense and riveting episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. With Gojo sealed, the battle for survival takes centre stage, promising an unforgettable viewing experience for fans around the world. Don't miss it!

