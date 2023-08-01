Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 wows mangaka, Gege Akutami and fans with intense Toji vs. Geto showdown!

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are raving about the intense action and thrilling plot in Season 2's Hidden Inventory arc. Episode 4 featured a fierce showdown between Suguru Geto and Toji Fushiguro, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. Gege Akutami, the mastermind behind the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, recently shared their admiration for this epic battle.

The Hidden Inventory arc delves into a crucial mission from Geto and Satoru Gojo's past at Jujutsu Tech. The mission takes a dark turn when Toji joins the fray and targets the young duo and Riko Amanai. Episode 4 showcased the full-scale confrontation between Toji and Geto as the last two standing fighters.

In a surprising twist, the anime expanded and enriched the fight even further from the manga's depiction. Akutami, impressed with the anime adaptation, showered it with praise. Translated by @soukatsu_ on Twitter, Akutami's comments were filled with excitement.

"They somehow expanded the direction and settings of the battle based on my half-ass feedback where I was like 'For the fight inside the Tombs of the Star Corridor, as long as it doesn't make it to the root of the tree, it should be fine!!' Amazing!!," Akutami exclaimed.

The creator further noticed the team's affection for the Rainbow Dragon and Geto's creative use of his technique, stating, "I somehow get the feeling that the staff really like Rainbow Dragon..." and "Geto somehow learned cooler ways to use his technique compared to in the manga."

Not only did Akutami praise the exhilarating fight, but also the animation and production of Episode 4. Appreciating the efforts of the entire team, Akutami said, "I'm not actually that knowledgeable yet, so I tend to talk more about directing style or key animation, but there are many processes and roles involved in animation, like photography, backgrounds, sound, and many more processes done by a ton of people working very hard!! So thaaaank you to everyone!!"

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 continues to captivate audiences with its stunning visuals, compelling storyline, and intense battles. With Akutami's seal of approval, fans can rest assured that the anime will continue to deliver an incredible experience.