'Papaguro is so faaaast,' Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka gives cheeky reaction to Season 2 Episode 3

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is taking the anime world by storm with its jaw-dropping fight scenes, and fans are not the only ones in awe. The mangaka behind it all, series creator Gege Akutami, recently shared their exhilarating reaction to Episode 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 wows fans with epic fights. Creator Gege Akutami praises animation and teases intense arcs ahead.(MAPPA)

This season has been nothing short of spectacular, kicking off with the thrilling Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs. Episode 3 marked a major turning point as Toji Fushiguro unleashed his power against Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, resulting in an epic fight.

The battle between Gojo and Toji showcased some of the most impressive fight animation seen thus far in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Fans were treated to an up-close look at Gojo's formidable abilities, honed during his time at Jujutsu High. Meanwhile, Toji's blistering speed, cunning and ruthless tactics added a whole new level of danger to the intense showdown.

Jujutsu Kaisen creator praised 3D direction and key animation in Season 2

Gege Akutami, the brain behind the Jujutsu Kaisen series, shared their thoughts on the mind-blowing animation of the episode, expressing appreciation for the 3D direction and key animation employed in Season 2. In a Twitter post shared by @soukatsu_, Akutami praised the anime's cutting-edge animation techniques, deeming them an "indispensable skill in the animation industry" and celebrating the show's place in the "great era for anime!"

Akutami's passion for the series shone through as they revealed their fondness for faces in acceleration smears, just like the ones executed flawlessly by Fushiguro in the midst of high-speed action. The creator couldn't help but commend Fushiguro's speed with a cheeky comment, "Papaguro is so faaaast."

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

As Jujutsu Kaisen's thrilling Hidden Inventory arc reaches its climax and sets the stage for the upcoming Premature Death arc, there's no better time to watch up with Season 2. Fans can tune into Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, streaming on Crunchyroll.