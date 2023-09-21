Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 premieres in 2024, fans await exciting action

Fans of the action-packed anime series "Kengan Ashura" have reason to celebrate as the official website for the show's second season recently announced that the second part is scheduled to premiere in 2024. The announcement has left anime enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the continuation of the gripping storyline.

The first part of the second season debuted on Netflix on a Thursday, treating viewers to the thrilling world of Kengan Annihilation Tournament. The anime, based on Yabako Sandrovich's manga, even had an early screening at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills in Tokyo on September 10, building excitement among its dedicated fan base.

The sequel promises to deliver the long-awaited finals of the Kengan Annihilation Tournament, bringing the original story to a thrilling conclusion. Fans can also look forward to a new opening theme song titled "RED," performed by the metal band SiM.

"Kengan Ashura" originally made its global debut on Netflix in July 2019, and its second part, comprising episodes 13 to 24, followed that October. The series made its first appearance at the Anime Expo in July 2018 and was initially selected for adaptation through a fan voting contest in 2015.

The creative team behind the anime includes director Seiji Kishi, series composer Makoto Uezu, and character designer Kazuaki Morita. Yasuharu Takanashi of Team-MAX composed the music, and MY FIRST STORY contributed the theme song "King & Ashley," while BAD HOP performed the ending theme, "Born This Way."

The "Kengan Ashura" manga, originally illustrated by Daromeon and written by Yabako Sandrovich, was first launched on the Manga ONE app in 2012 and concluded in August 2018. However, a new arc of the series began in January 2019, offering fresh adventures in the world of high-stakes hand-to-hand combat, where businesses and merchants settle disputes through intense, no-holds-barred fighting matches.

As fans eagerly await the second part of season two, "Kengan Ashura" continues to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and adrenaline-pumping action. Mark your calendars for 2024 for the next chapter in this thrilling saga.

