Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer out: Po faces new foe on a spiritual quest; release date revealed

Po's Back, Tai Lung's Back! Kung Fu Panda is back with the fourth Installment. The first trailer of the upcoming movie explodes with risk and reunion. The Kung Fu Panda 4 makers have revealed the movie's release date and added new actors to the voice cast of the 2024 production. Directed by Mike Mitchell with co-direction by Stephanie Ma Stine, the sequel promises to revive the adventures of Po Ping and his gang. Check out the release date and the first trailer of the upcoming installment.

Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer stills

Kung Fu Panda 4 first trailer glimpses new adventure of Po Ping and his clan

On December 13, Universal Pictures released the official trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4, spanning two minutes and twenty-seven seconds. The trailer opens with Po Ping attempting to heed Master Shifu's advice and meditate, yet mischievous thoughts invade his mind and he realizes meditation is not his thing. The trailer goes on to offer a thrilling glimpse of Tai Lung, the formidable master of Leopard-style kung fu, making a powerful comeback. The trailer also introduces various other characters like Tigress, Monkey, Mantis, Viper, Crane, and more.

Kung Fu Panda 4 release date

As per the official confirmation, Kung Fu Panda 4 will drop on March 8, 2024.

Voice cast of Kung Fu Panda 4

Recently, DreamWorks Animation released a video on social media introducing the new voice cast members for Kung Fu Panda 4. Jack Black, who plays Po in the movie was seen talking to the Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, who will play the new antagonist, the Chameleon. Tai Lung will be reprised by Ian McShane, while Bryan Cranston takes on the role of Li Shan, James Hong returns as Mr. Ping and Dustin Hoffman resumes his role as Master Shifu. Angelina Jolie continues as Master Tigress, Jackie Chan as Master Monkey, and Seth Rogen as Master Mantis.

Kung Fu Panda 4 plot

In the fourth sequel, which takes place eight years after Kung Fu Panda 3, Po sets off on a new mission to track down the next Dragon Warrior. He encounters the Chameleon, his latest foe, along the road. The plot of Kung Fu Panda 4 revolves around Po being chosen to be the Valley of Peace's Spiritual Leader.