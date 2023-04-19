Manga artist Akira Toriyama has given up $17 Billion Dragon Ball saga, here's why

Legendary manga artist and Dragon Ball’s creator Akira Toriyama has left his Dragon Ball legacy after losing his favorite illustration tool, a wooden pen cover. He has been illustrating Dragon Ball for a long time and earned millions of fans around the Globe.

Image Credit: Toei Animation

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Dragon Ball manga started to serialize in 1984 and warmed millions of fans’ hearts quickly. This Japanese franchise is notorious for their exaggerated fight scenes and thrilling adventure stories.

Anime Senpai first reported that Akira Toriyama has rested his pen after he lost his favorite pen holder. It is very common in the artistic world that artists are very peculiar about their materialistic things, some love his window, and some cherish his chair or pen. Toriyama recalled and expressed his sentimental value for that pen hold, which he purchased when he was only 14 years old. This pen holder was the only witness of his year-long career as a manga artist and it felt strange to him after losing it. He tried to work with a new pen holder but it didn’t work out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Toriyama lost his pen holder while working on Sand Land.

Akira Toriyama

The Dragon Ball creator expressed, “Sand Land was finished by scanning the inked paper manuscript into a computer and using software to apply solid colors and my own tones. I probably hardly slept at all. After finishing all the episodes, I lost my beloved wooden pen holder that I had been using since before my debut. It was a pen holder that had become familiar to my hand over a long time, being carved and worn down with a knife and sandpaper. It was a pen holder that had become familiar to my hand over a long period of time. I bought a new pen holder and tried sharpening in this way and that, but it just didn’t feel right. Since then I have used it as an excuse for hardly drawing any manga.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Toriyama always expressed his love to that particular pen holder. In those years he tried several pen holders, although he always ended up with his original one.

Famous manga artist admitted his fault and carelessness.

Sand Land is set to release in Japan on August 18, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}