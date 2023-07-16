Marvel teams up with a Japanese animation studio for Spider-Man: Freshman Year!

Hold on to your web shooters, Marvel fans, because Spider-Man is swinging back into action like never before! The wall-crawler is set to spin his web in an all-new animated series titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which will premiere on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Marvel Studios is teaming up with animation studio Polygon Pictures for an all-new animated series on Disney+, Spider-Man: Freshman Year.(Marvel)

In an exciting announcement, Marvel Studios revealed that Marvel Studios will collaborate with the acclaimed Japanese digital animation studio Polygon Pictures for this ultimate project. Polygon Pictures, renowned for its work on mega-hits like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Transformers Prime, is set to bring Spider-Man: Freshman Year to life with cutting-edge CG technology. Get ready for mind-blowing visuals and animated sequences that will have your spider senses tingling!

What exactly can fans expect from Spider-Man: Freshman Year?

This highly-anticipated series will transport fans back to Peter Parker's early days, offering a never-before-seen glimpse into his transformation into the iconic superhero we all know and love. Drawing inspiration from the character's earliest comic book roots, the show promises to deliver a fresh and invigorating take on the beloved web-slinger.

Will Spider-Man: Freshman Year fit within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) or will it be a stand-alone?

According to Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum, this iteration of Peter's story will take an exciting and decidedly different path. As he shared with ComicBook.com, Freshman Year follows the beats of Captain America: Civil War but takes a detour into the unknown. Picture Peter stumbling upon Norman Osborn instead of Tony Stark, setting off a chain reaction of unexpected encounters and adventures that will forever change his life.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is set to be a thrilling and groundbreaking addition to the Marvel canon, weaving a captivating web of action, emotion, and superheroism. Mark your calendars, true believers, because this animated series is swinging into Disney+ soon, bringing a whole new dimension to the spectacular world of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!

