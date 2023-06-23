Samuel L Jackson says his Avengers script was stolen, Marvel set up a fake buy: ‘Dude left the country’

Secret Invasion, which is now available to stream in Disney+ Hotstar, marks the return of Samuel L. Jackson, also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Don Cheadle. Recently, Samuel shared that he always wanted to tell the origin story of Nick Fury when he was just a spy and didn't have superheroes like the Avengers or Captain Marvel as friends.

Samuel L. Jackson recalls ‘crazy’ situation

Now in a recent roundtable interview with Entertainment Weekly, Samuel L. Jackson revealed how Marvel has taken care to strengthen its security protocols after his Avengers script was stolen. “They shot one down. And they followed one back to where the dude was. They found him and, yeah, they got him." He then added, "There are worse examples than that. I remember when we got ready to do ‘Avengers,’ someone printed out a copy of my ‘Avengers’ script that had my watermark on it, and put it online for sale. I was shooting in Canada and Marvel came to Canada. It had been printed in the production office… They found out who it was, dude quit, left the country. They set up a fake buy for the script, dude didn’t show up. It was crazy.”

Emilia Clarke's reaction

Emilia Clarke, who joins the MCU with Secret Invasion went on to praise Marvel's advanced spoiler protection measures and shared how the team at Game of Thrones went on to follow the example of the studio's security practices.

Samuel is also set to reprise his role of Nick Fury in the upcoming MCU film The Marvels. The film will see him reunite with Brie Larson, as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. The Marvels is slated for a release on November 10.

