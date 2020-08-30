Robert Downey Jr joins the Avengers in paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman: ‘He changed the game’

hollywood

Actor Robert Downey Jr and directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked with Chadwick Boseman in the Marvel films, have paid tribute to the actor, who died of cancer on August 28. Chadwick made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Russo Brothers-directed Captain America: Civil War in 2016.

Downey shared a short video of himself leaning on the Black Panther star’s shoulder, and wrote in his caption, “Mr. Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life... That’s heroism... I’ll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game...” Several actors reacted to the Iron Man star’s Instagram post. Josh Brolin, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jamie Foxx left broken-heart emojis in the comments section.

The Russos took to Twitter to share a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures with Chadwick, and wrote, “Chadwick was such an elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent. He inspired an entire generation to stand up and be king. Honor him by emulating him-show kindness and love to others. Share your talents in ways that impact. Always strive to be a light in the darkness.”

Chadwick was such an elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent. He inspired an entire generation to stand up and be king. Honor him by emulating him-show kindness and love to others. Share your talents in ways that impact. Always strive to be a light in the darkness. pic.twitter.com/8XRpRejnf7 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) August 29, 2020

Several other Marvel stars also paid tribute to the actor. War Machine actor Don Cheadle wrote on his social media, “I will miss you, birthday brother. You were always light and love to me.” Star Lord Chris Pratt expressed his prayers for Boseman’s family and loved ones. Hulk star Mark Ruffalo said in a statement, “It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all.” Gamora actor Zoe Saldana described him as a “king”. Captain Marvel Brie Larson called Boseman “someone who radiated power and peace” and “stood for so much more than himself”. Captain America Chris Evans posted a message sharing that he was “absolutely devastated”, calling Boseman a “true original”. Thor actor Chris Hemsworth called his death “absolutely heartbreaking”, adding, that Boseman was “One of the kindest most genuine people (he had) met.”

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, another person of colour to lead a Marvel movie, wrote on Twitter that he wouldn’t have gotten the role had it not been for Chadwick. “I want to be crystal clear,” he wrote, “without Chadwick, and what he gave to his character, there is no Shang Chi. Period. My career rides on the coattails of a great man. I wish I would have had the opportunity to tell him in person - but I’ll fight for him always, my Eternal King.”

Chadwick was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, his family said in a statement. Fans noted that his career’s greatest work came at a time when he was fighting a private battle with the illness.

