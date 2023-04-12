Mightiest Titans from Attack on Titan that can give you Nightmares

Japanese dark fantasy anime, Attack on Titan started airing on April 7, 2013. Since then it has become an all-time favorite for anime lovers. Now with the final season’s release time in hand, let’s have a tour about the mightiest titan that featured in the anime.

Image Credit: MAPPA

The title series is all about Titans and how people are fighting for their powers. Most of the time we experienced gigantic Titans wandering outside the walls but there are nine particular Titans that cause massive destruction. These nine Titans are actually shifters, which means they are people who can change themselves into Titans by will, unlike other titans who were people once.

So let’s delve into these special Titans

1. Founding Titan

Image Credit: MAPPA

Founding Titan is the first and the strongest Titan of all the nine. If the Founding Titan is someone from Royal Bloodline, then it will possess limitless power.

Eren Yeager was not someone of royal blood that’s why he asked for Zeke’s help to use the Founding Titan to its fullest.

A Founding Titan can control other Titans just by his screams and also transforms the subject of Ymir to Titans. It can simulate their memories as well.

Ymir was the first Founding Titan and now Eren holds its power.

2. Attack Titan

Image Credit: MAPPA

Attack Titans are fighting for their freedom for ages, thanks to their power to float and see the memories of all past and future possessors. When other Titans are building walls to outcast, Attack Titan stands as the savior of Shiganshina and also saved Eldians.

Using Attack Titans ability Eren manipulated Grisha Yeager.

3. Armored Titan

Image Credit: MAPPA

This kind of Titan’s body is covered with armored plates and they are invulnerable to the ODM gear’s attacks. This is why the Survey Corps had to upgrade their weaponry with explosives and missiles.

Due to its plated armor, Armored Titan is very much lethal. A punch for the Armored Titan can break Attack Titan’s teeth. But the major flaw is due to so many armored plates on the body Armored Titan is very heavy and less flexible. It is very slow in terms of movement also.

4. Beast Titan

Image Credit: MAPPA

Where all the Titans have human-like appearance, the Beast Titan looks like an animal. Mostly the looks of Beast Titan depends on its possessor. With Zeke as its possessor it looks like a giant ape.

Courtesy to Zeke’s natural throwing abilities, his Beast Titan can also throw huge rocks with deadly accuracy. Beast Titan kills Erwin Smith and his whole squad. Due to Zeke’s Royal Bloodline, the Beast Titan became a major element in the story arc.

5. Colossal Titan

Image Credit: MAPPA

Colossal Titan is the tallest of all nine with a massive 60feet height. It was also the first Titans introduced in the anime. Bertholdt Hoover possessed Colossal Titan before Armin Arlet ate him, and became the new possessor.

A user’s transformation into Colossal Titan is also massively intense, as it causes massive explosions similar to nuclear blast. It also releases scorching heat around its body, which is why hunting them is not an easy task.

6. War Hammer Titan

Image Credit: MAPPA

War Hammer Titan first appeared in Season 4’s Episode 6. Lara Tybur was the possessor of the War Titan and then Eren devoured her and became its new inheritor.

The War Hammer Titan is capable of creating weapons like hammers, crossbows and any other weapon from its flesh. War Titans is the only Titan that can be controlled without being present in Titan’s nape. That’s why it’s very hard to defeat them.

7. Female Titan

Image Credit: MAPPA

Female Titan was a mystery after it was initially revealed. Later it was revealed that Annie Leonhart was its possessor. Female Titan is the reason for the death of Levi’s squad.

Female Titan can scream so loud that it could attract other pure Titans from a distance. It is used to create a protection squad. The Female Titan’s specific body area is so hardened that it can be used to attack.

8. Jaw Titan

Image Credit: MAPPA

Jaw Titans main power hides inside their super-strong jaw, which chews and tears almost anything. Eren as a Jaw Titan ripped off War Hammer Titan’s weapon forged from the hardest crystal shell.

Porco Galliard was the first possessor of the Jaw Titan before falco became the new inheritor. Due to its small size and acrobatic physique Jaw Titan has an agile fighting style.

9. Cart Titan

Image Credit: MAPPA

Cart Titan is not meant for fighting, it is used as a resource in the war to deliver supplies and soldiers. Zeke was once saved from Levi Ackerman, thanks to Cart Titan’s incredible speed.

An Eldian, Pieck Finger inherited the Cart Titan who serves the Marleyan Army. Cart Titan walks in a quadrupedal way that is why it’s very useful to armies as a carrier.